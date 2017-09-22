Apple TV 4K set-top box is available now

Apple’s 4K set-top box is now available for purchase.
The aptly named Apple 4K TV is available to purchase in-store and online, wherever Apple products are sold. The 32GB model costs $229 CAD, while the 64GB model costs $249.
In his review, MobileSyrup‘s Patrick O’Rourke noted that the Apple TV 4K is “one of the best 4K HDR set-top boxes out there.”
However, he also explained that it was “expensive when compared to competitors” and that there’s still “not much 4K video available or content with HDR.”
It’s important to mention that Apple is still selling the regular fourth-gen Apple TV, for those consumers without a 4K television to actually stream all of that sweet 4K content.
The Apple TV 4K is available at Apple.ca, Best Buy, and Walmart. Additionally, The Source hasn’t updated its site to indicate that it will carry the Apple TV 4K, but it does currently have the fourth-gen Apple TV in stock.
