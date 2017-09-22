Apple Watch Series 3 is now available in Canada

The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available for purchase in Canada.
The LTE-enabled Apple Watch will start at $519 CAD, while a non-LTE version is also available at a cost of $429. The smartwatch is offered in gold, silver and space grey aluminum or silver and space black stainless steel.
Service for the cellular Apple Watch is currently only offered through Bell, although you can purchase the smartwatch from Apple as well. Currently, the carrier is offering a $5 Smartwatch plan that allows users to share data and a phone number with their Canada-wide/Canada-U.S. Share plan through a new feature called ‘NumberShare.’ A one-time activation fee of $10 is also required.
Additionally, Bell is also offering a limited-time promotion that provides customers with the first three months of this plan for free.
Telus will also carry the LTE Apple Watch sometime in the future, although the carrier says it’s waiting until “the systems technology is in place.” In the meantime, Canadians can pre-register through Telus’ site to be notified when more information becomes available.
It’s worth noting that some early reviews for the Apple Watch Series 3 have cited LTE connectivity issues, which Apple says it’s working to fix. However, MobileSyrup did not encounter any such problems when using the Apple Watch Series 3 for our review.
The Apple Watch Series 3 can be ordered from Apple here.
