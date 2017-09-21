Bose announces wireless SoundSport Free headphones

In addition to finally making the first pair of ‘Bisto’ Google Assistant-enabled headphones official, Bose also unveiled a new pair of Bluetooth headphones called the SoundSport Free.
Building on the company’s popular SoundSport wired headphones, the SoundSport Frees feature Bose’s signature StayHear Sport tips. According to Bose, each bud weighs just 9.9 grams and measures 2.8cm tall by 3cm deep. An in-house designed set of antennae also allow the SoundSport Frees to maintain a solid connection with mobile devices that are up to nine metres away.
The headphones are IPX4 water- and sweat-resistant, and can deliver five hours of battery up-time on a single charge.
Each pair of SoundSport Frees come with an accompanying storage case that keeps both earbuds safe and secure with the help of magnets. In addition to providing a way to store the earbuds, the case also charges the earbuds. The case has enough additional battery capacity to provide the SoundSport Frees with two full charges, extending their up-time to 15 hours.
In case users misplace their SoundSport Frees, Bose has updated its Connect app to include a new ‘Find My Buds’ feature that will help them located their headphones.
The SoundSport Frees are available to pre-order in Canada for $329.99 starting today. The ‘triple black’ colour model will start shipping in early October, with the ‘midnight blue’ and ‘yellow citron’ colour variants shipping later in the year.
Source: Bose
Comments