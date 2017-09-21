News
Bose’s Google Assistant-powered QuietComfort headphones are real

Sep 21, 2017

10:07 AM EDT

The black and silver Bose QC35 II headphones.

The Google Assistant is available in smartphones, smartspeakers, and, now personal headphones.

Bose has announced that its QuietComfort 35 II (QC35) headphones will be the first consumer-grade headphones to feature the Google Assistant. The QC35 II wireless headphones are available today and cost $449.99 CAD.

Listeners can access the Google Assistant by pressing and holding the headphones’ action button on the left earcup. Doing so calls up Google’s virtual assistant much like on a smartphone.

“Press and hold the Action button, and your own personal Google is ready to help — no waiting, looking, swiping or typing,” reads an excerpt from a September 21st, 2017 media release. “Just start talking and your Assistant will help you manager your music and get things done — like play a playlist or a favourite song by a favourite artists, and add appointments to your Google Calendar.”

The Google Assitant-powered QC35 II headphones are otherwise almost identical to the regular QC35 IIs. Both pairs come with Bose’s noise cancellation, “audio performance” and up-to 20 hours of battery life.

The headphones come in black and silver, and are available in Bose retail stores, Bose.ca, and authorized Bose retailers.

Source: Bose

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    I have a pair of Bose QC 15 headphones and I have to say I’m not impressed with the build quality. These are expensive headphones and the name is what you pay for because the sound quality isn’t necessarily all that great but nor is the fact that the inner ear cushion on these things start to fray and fall apart making it near impossible to repair after about 2 years of use. Long after the warranty is finished. I’ll take a pass.