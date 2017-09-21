The Google Assistant is available in smartphones, smartspeakers, and, now personal headphones.
Bose has announced that its QuietComfort 35 II (QC35) headphones will be the first consumer-grade headphones to feature the Google Assistant. The QC35 II wireless headphones are available today and cost $449.99 CAD.
Listeners can access the Google Assistant by pressing and holding the headphones’ action button on the left earcup. Doing so calls up Google’s virtual assistant much like on a smartphone.
“Press and hold the Action button, and your own personal Google is ready to help — no waiting, looking, swiping or typing,” reads an excerpt from a September 21st, 2017 media release. “Just start talking and your Assistant will help you manager your music and get things done — like play a playlist or a favourite song by a favourite artists, and add appointments to your Google Calendar.”
The Google Assitant-powered QC35 II headphones are otherwise almost identical to the regular QC35 IIs. Both pairs come with Bose’s noise cancellation, “audio performance” and up-to 20 hours of battery life.
The headphones come in black and silver, and are available in Bose retail stores, Bose.ca, and authorized Bose retailers.
Source: Bose
