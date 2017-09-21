It looks like Google Home Mini just earned its FCC certification

Earlier this week, we got our first look at Google Home Mini courtesy of DroidLife. On Wednesday, the website once again delivered, digging up what appears to be Mini’s official FCC listing.
While the Federal Communications Commission doesn’t call the upcoming smart speaker Google Home Mini, instead referring to it as “A4RH0A,” it’s very likely they’re one in the same device. First, ‘A4R’ is Google’s grantee code. Second, this device features a very similar FCC ID to Google Home, which was referred to by the federal agency as “A4RH0ME”.
According to the filing, A4RH0A is a “media streaming device” that features 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth LE connectivity.
Included in the FCC’s document package is a diagram of the bottom of the device. As DroidLife notes, the placement of the FCC ID label looks similar to the label found on Google Home.
One thing to note is that, however, is that unlike Google Home, Google Home Mini appears not to include a bottom cutout for an AC adapter, at least according to this one image. As such, it seems likely Google Home Mini’s power cord will plug directly into the side of the device.
Google is expected to officially announce Home Mini at its upcoming October 4th event.
