Best Buy to launch Xbox One X pre-orders today at 1pm EST

Today, Best Buy will open online pre-orders for the Xbox One X at 1pm EST/10am PST.
This is the standard edition, not the Scorpio Edition, which features some minor design tweaks. Pre-orders of the Scorpio Edition console sold out in record time when they went live late last month.
Pre-orders of Xbox One X Standard Edition Console live online only at approximately 10am PST on Sept. 20. Limited Quantities. No rainchecks.
— RZ Gamers Club (@BBYC_GamersClub) September 20, 2017
The Xbox One X is Microsoft’s most powerful console to date. The console outputs gaming content at both 4K and HDR, as well as offers a variety of other technical enhancements over the company’s current Xbox One S system. According to Microsoft, the Xbox One X is the fastest selling Xbox pre-order in the history of the brand.
Microsoft will officially release the Xbox One X in Canada on November 7th for $599 CAD.
MobileSyrup‘s Bradly Shankar recently attended Microsoft’s Xbox Showcase Experience to preview the soon-to-be-released console.
Source: Twitter
