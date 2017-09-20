Minster of Canadian Heritage Mélanie Joly will announce the federal government’s vision for the future of Canadian media and broadcasting on Thursday, September 28th, the Liberal cabinet member said over Twitter on Tuesday.
Join us Live on Facebook as I unveil our government’s new vision to support our creative industries! #CreativeCanada https://t.co/NyJT9C3rcc pic.twitter.com/uNdo6i3O8e
— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) September 19, 2017
The Canadian Heritage Ministry will livestream Joly’s speech via Facebook Live. During the livestream, Canadians can join the conversation by using the hashtag #creativecanada in their tweets.
Joly teased the announcement in August when her ministry asked the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to review its decisions related to programs of national internet and French language content. In May, the CRTC reduced the minimum PNI expenditure Bell, Rogers and Corus were required to put toward Canadian content to five percent of their revenue. Currently, those same broadcasters spend between 9 and ten percent on PNI. The decision quickly led to protests from a variety of parities associated with TV, movie and media production in Canada.
We’ve asked the #CRTC to review its decisions on PNI and French-language content. https://t.co/KkDoNZ7cvv pic.twitter.com/2wvyoqQRlg
— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) August 14, 2017
At the time, Joly said the federal government would “present a vision that supports our cultural industries through this transformation and will bring us in line with the changing digital environment.”
Source: Twitter
Comments