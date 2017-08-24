News
Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition pre-orders to go live on Best Buy today

Aug 24, 2017

4:18 PM EDT

1 comments

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition was officially unveiled at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this past weekend, with pre-orders going live immediately afterward. However, almost as quickly as they became available, so too did they become sold out.

Today, Best Buy has announced on Twitter that additional units will go live for pre-order on its website at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to pre-order the console here.

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console to date, offering true 4K gaming and a slew of other technical improvements over the standard Xbox One. Over 100 games are said to be “enhanced” by the Xbox One X, including Forza Motorsport 7, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Crackdown 3, the latter of which was recently delayed.

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition

Specifically, the Project Scorpio Edition offers 1TB of storage space and a “sophisticated and dynamic graphic pattern” across the exterior of the system. What’s more, the words “Project Scorpio” are printed on both the console and the controller — a reference to the codename that was used for the Xbox One X for over a year until the reveal of its official name.

The Xbox One X will release in Canada on November 7th for $599 CAD.

