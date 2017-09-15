The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available in Canada

The Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s follow-up to the short-lived Galaxy Note 7, is now available in Canada.
The 6.3-inch bezel-less smartphone is available at all three national Canadian carriers — Bell, Telus and Rogers — as well as regional carriers like Eastlink, SaskTel and Freedom Mobile.
For more details on carrier pricing and availability, visit this post. In short, the majority of Canadian carriers are selling the Note 8 for $550 on a two-year term, and $1,299 outright.
Best Buy Canada and The Source will also start carrying the smartphone today.
Canadian consumers who pre-ordered the Note 8 will receive a complimentary 128GB microSD card and Samsung wireless charger convertible.
The Galaxy Note 8 features a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage and two rear-facing cameras. It’s also IP68-certified water- and dust-proof, and includes support for both Qi and PMA inductive charging.
Samsung Canada has said it will give previous Note 7 owners an incentive to upgrade to the Note 8. The company has yet to detail that incentive, however.
In MobileSyrup’s review of the Note 8, reviewer Patrick O’Rourke awarded the phone an 8.5 out 10.
