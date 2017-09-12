NBA 2K18 and NHL 18 PlayStation 4 bundles only available in Canada

Canadian sports gamers will be happy to know that NBA 2K18 and NHL 18 will be bundled together with the PlayStation 4.
With both the hockey and basketball seasons upon us, Sony’s decision to release two bundles with their console makes perfect sense.
The NBA 2K18 bundle is available September 15th for $379.99 CAD, meaning the game comes free. It features a 1TB PlayStation 4 console with a matching controller and the NBA 2K18 Early Tip Off Edition which includes 10 MyTeam packs, 5,000 virtual currency and Kyle Irving MyPlayer apparel.
The NHL bundle will also be available starting September 15th for $379.99 CAD. Similarly, it includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 console with a matching controller and the standard edition of NHL 18.
Both games will have new features such as Creative Attack controls and defensive skill stick in NHL 18, and a new story line in NBA 2K18 along with 16 classic teams from previous years.
Source: PlayStation Blog
