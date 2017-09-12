AppleCare+ for the iPhone X will cost $249 in Canada

AppleCare+, Apple’s in-house extended warranty service, will cost $249 CAD for the iPhone X, according to the company’s website.
As before, Canadian consumers that want to attach AppleCare+ to their iPhone will need to buy the extended coverage plan within 60 days of when they buy their new smartphone.
In the case of the iPhone X, AppleCare+ includes coverage for up two incidents of accidental damage and one battery replacement. Incidents involving damage to the screen carry an additional $39 service fee, while damage involving any other part of the phone carry a $129 service fee.
Consumers who do not buy AppleCare+ with their iPhone X will receive one of one year of complimentary service coverage and 90 days of complimentary telephone technical support. Adding AppleCare+ to one’s device extends both those services to two years.
The iPhone X will launch in Canada later this year. The base 64GB model starts at $1319.
AppleCare+ for the iPhone 8 will cost $169, while AppleCare+ for the iPhone 8 Plus will cost $199.
