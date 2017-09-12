News
PREVIOUS|

AppleCare+ for the iPhone X will cost $249 in Canada

Sep 12, 2017

6:38 PM EDT

7 comments

AppleCare+, Apple’s in-house extended warranty service, will cost $249 CAD for the iPhone X, according to the company’s website.

As before, Canadian consumers that want to attach AppleCare+ to their iPhone will need to buy the extended coverage plan within 60 days of when they buy their new smartphone.

In the case of the iPhone X, AppleCare+ includes coverage for up two incidents of accidental damage and one battery replacement. Incidents involving damage to the screen carry an additional $39 service fee, while damage involving any other part of the phone carry a $129 service fee.

Consumers who do not buy AppleCare+ with their iPhone X will receive one of one year of complimentary service coverage and 90 days of complimentary telephone technical support. Adding AppleCare+ to one’s device extends both those services to two years.

The iPhone X will launch in Canada later this year. The base 64GB model starts at $1319.

AppleCare+ for the iPhone 8 will cost $169, while AppleCare+ for the iPhone 8 Plus will cost $199.

Related Articles

Features

Sep 12, 2017

7:28 PM EDT

The 8 biggest stories from Apple’s iPhone X event

News

Sep 10, 2015

3:12 PM EDT

Apple increases Canadian price of AppleCare+ across its entire iPhone lineup

News

Mar 20, 2017

2:14 PM EDT

Apple broadens eligibility window for iPhone AppleCare+ to one year

News

Sep 12, 2017

4:27 PM EDT

Here’s how the iPhone X compares to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Comments

  • Dimitri

    So $1,513 for the 256GB model + $249 AppleCare+ + $50 for a case and screen protector = $1,812 before tax.

    With taxes it will round up to $2,047 for the phone, AppleCare+ and a case with screen protector.

    That’s ridiculous.. Is that even worth it? Apple Care alone will save the phone cost by alot by still need to pay $129 service fee. In the end that whole amount is going more and more into the $2,000 range.

    This is madness.

    • kenvin100

      I think people will still buy into the iPhone craze. I’d advise people to buy Apple stock rather their phones because Apple is going to make a TON of $$$. Their profit margin is absurd!

    • Dimitri

      Oh i know. It’s a shame that so many will spend that much on their CC for this phone is outrages and stupid to say the least. Not jealous as I wouldn’t spend $2,000 on a phone and accessories but dam.

    • Andrew Holt

      I disagree, I think Apple has pushed the price point too far this time and this could very well be the turning point that actually costs them net customers to cheaper rivals. I think this year in general will be the highest prices we see for phones for a while, and expect the market to come back down for a few years. More and more people are going to hold onto their phones for 2-3 years rather than upgrading yearly at these prices, and that will cause a major slowdown in sales that won’t improve until prices get more affordable.

    • Stephen_81

      I just put out $1100 for the S8+, $100 for the Morphie Case $30 for a screen protector. and will probably drop another $80 for the wireless charging pod.

      Got to say I’m seriously considering the iPhone X, the price tag isn’t scaring me away, and I’m not even an Apple fanboy.

    • Dimitri

      $1,100 vs $2,045 is almost $1,000 difference. If you have that much to spend on a phone go ahead.

      The problem is Apple and Samsung and the rest are marking up the pricing of the devices to the point that they won’t get many sales sooner or later. It’s ridiculous.

  • Zul Rizvi

    iphone X camera bump is so ugly