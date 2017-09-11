September is typically a busy month for manufacturers to release new smartphones. Samsung, Sony, LG, Huawei and Apple all have major events this time of year.
Apart from new designs, these companies pack in new features that attempt to set their device apart from others. The goal is to increase the bottom line and to have their latest flagship in your hand.
In our poll this week, we’re curious to see what features you value the most? Is it battery life, screen, fingerprint sensor, waterproof/water resistant, fast charging, apps, security, weight, or any of hundred others that are pitched?
Let us know in the comment section below your top 3 that you can’t live without.
Comments
Pingback: Poll: What features are most important to you in a smartphone? | Daily Update()
Pingback: Poll: What features are most important to you in a smartphone? – High Tech Newz()