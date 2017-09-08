OLG has released a Pro-Line app that allows players to build tickets for sports games

OLG has released its Pro-Line app for those who like gamble on sports, just in time to build tickets for this Sunday’s four NFL games.
The OLG Pro-Line app lets its users build sport wagers from anywhere without having to fill out a paper selection slip.
#TFW the OLG PRO•LINE app is here just in time for regular season action ???????? #NFLKickoff2017 #Week1 pic.twitter.com/6MMu1hMTMY
— PRO•LINE (@OLGproline) September 7, 2017
The application gives its users quick access to check OLG odds and event results, send updates and offers a direct link to PlaySmart.ca where its users can access trustworthy gambling information.
To use the Pro-Line app, users need to choose a game, then view the full event list in the app. Afterwards, players have to make the required number of selections and the app will create a ticket and save the selections as a barcode. Players then need to visit an OLG retail location and the retailer will scan the barcode and print the ticket for purchase.
Afterwards, Pro-Line players can use the app to check their tickets to see if they have won. Winners can redeem their tickets by heading to an OLG retailer or through an OLG Prize Centre.
The OLG Pro-Line app is free to download on the App Store and the Google Play Store.
Source: OLG
