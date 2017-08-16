Public Mobile offers plan to match Freedom Mobile’s $40/4GB deal

In an effort to nab some subscribers from discount mobile carrier Freedom Mobile, Telus sub-brand Public Mobile is offering a 12GB three-month plan with unlimited province-wide talk for $126 CAD.
To break that down into months, the plan provides approximately 4GB of data per 30 days for $42 per month — though it should be noted that the data allotment can all be used within one month, if the subscriber so chooses. Customers can save an extra $2 per month if they sign up for AutoPay.
The plan is only available to Freedom Mobile customers who port in their number. Currently, Freedom customers can take advantage of a $40 monthly plan with 4GB of LTE data.
Freedom Mobile customers who want to take advantage of the new offer can order a SIM online through Public or purchase one at select Walmarts and WOW! mobile boutique locations.
They will have to activate using the following combination:
- 90-day plan
- Unlimited Province-wide Talk
- Unlimited Global Text
- 500MB data on 4G LTE
The brand says that once activated with the port-in from Freedom, the data plan will be upgraded from 500MB to 12GB within 72 hours.
Without the promo, a 12GB 90-day plan at Public Mobile with unlimited province-wide calling costs $225 — though there’s currently an added 6GB bonus.
This is not the first time Public’s offered this 12GB promotional plan to Freedom customers. This June and last October the carrier offered deals nearly identical to this one.
Source: Public Mobile
