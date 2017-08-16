Public Mobile offers plan to match Freedom Mobile’s $40/4GB deal

Resources
Aug 16, 2017

4:44 PM EDT

In an effort to nab some subscribers from discount mobile carrier Freedom Mobile, Telus sub-brand Public Mobile is offering a 12GB three-month plan with unlimited province-wide talk for $126 CAD.

To break that down into months, the plan provides approximately 4GB of data per 30 days for $42 per month — though it should be noted that the data allotment can all be used within one month, if the subscriber so chooses. Customers can save an extra $2 per month if they sign up for AutoPay.

The plan is only available to Freedom Mobile customers who port in their number. Currently, Freedom customers can take advantage of a $40 monthly plan with 4GB of LTE data. 

Freedom Mobile customers who want to take advantage of the new offer can order a SIM online through Public or purchase one at select Walmarts and WOW! mobile boutique locations.

They will have to activate using the following combination:

  • 90-day plan
  • Unlimited Province-wide Talk
  • Unlimited Global Text
  • 500MB data on 4G LTE

The brand says that once activated with the port-in from Freedom, the data plan will be upgraded from 500MB to 12GB within 72 hours.

Without the promo, a 12GB 90-day plan at Public Mobile with unlimited province-wide calling costs $225 — though there’s currently an added 6GB bonus.

This is not the first time Public’s offered this 12GB promotional plan to Freedom customers. This June and last October the carrier offered deals nearly identical to this one.

Source: Public Mobile

Comments

  • Anonymous Agent

    How can this be considered to match Freedom mobiles plans. Freedom Mobile offers unlimited data. How can a 4Gb plan match freedoms unlimited data. Seems way off to be able to match it.

    • Techguru86

      Public mobile is Pre-paid only and has no customer support, nobody wants to deal with that this day an age, Telus just keep them around to poke at Freedom, freedom is not perfect but I prefer to support a 4th option to the gouging from the Big 3

    • Shmeek

      Unlimited yet hardly usable beyond the limit. Unless your phone is LTE (and even then the limit still enforced, just has the better ping), you’re stuck at 256kbps. Sure, you don’t have a hard limit like Public, but you also have to deal with only having 5 or 6 home zones (Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto, Windsor, London), unless you have the away zone data plan, and a band 66 compliant phone to actually use the LTE in the main home zones.

    • Techguru86

      Most people now have an LTE capable device, most of the 403 and 401 corridor is covered anyways, and the away 59 plan is far better than anything The Big 3 offer outside of Que and Sask

    • Shmeek

      Not everyone has a band 66 compliant phone (no iPhone’s support it). Sure, that corridor is covered (by band 4 I assume), but how many people across Canada will actually look at that as a pro. The away 59 plan isn’t bad, but for $20 less, if you want a proper Canada-wide network and widely available LTE access, this Public deal is solid. I know some people are more principled when it comes to the Big 3 (won’t go onto a Robellus plan even if it saves them money), but honestly is Shaw any better? I consider it the big 4 now, not the big 3.

    • Techguru86

      Shaw has the money to finally compete against the Big 3, they have the spectrum, away plans, wifi-calling for some devices too, look at the data offering not the actual price, we all know Freedom’s plans outmatch anything Robelus offer, Apple is always late to everything anyways lol

    • Shmeek

      Once they implement that spectrum and expand their service, the rates will obviously go up. Will it push a little competition, probably. But in the meantime, I want solid Canada-wide service, if you want to get a Freedom plan and wait to grandfather it into the better network, go right ahead.

    • Anonymous Agent

      Freedom still offers unlimited data and everything works fine even after the limit but only thing that it’s throttled is for video streaming such as netflix or YouTube. But the rest of the data works perfectly fine after the limit for unlimited usage. But who actually uses their smartphone to watch entire movies from Netflix everyday for a month anyway. That’s what a TV is for at home. Most users use their smartphones for using social media. Checking emails. Texting. And making calls. And browsing the web. And using apps. Which don’t use high data bandwidth anyway and isn’t throttled for that use anyway.