News
PREVIOUS

Google files trademark for Lens in Canada

Aug 15, 2017

5:57 PM EDT

0 comments

Google’s real-life scan-and-search software might be coming to Canada, if a recent trademark application is any indication.

The company filed a trademark for “Google Lens” on July 18th, 2017, and the application was formalized on July 25th, 2017.

According to the trademark details, the trademark was classified as “electrical, scientific and teaching apparatus and software,” while the goods are described as “Computer software for accessing and searching online databases and websites using image capture; character recognition software; image recognition software…” as well as “software for searching a user’s mobile phone, computer, tablet, or other electronic communication device data…”

Google Lens was introduced at Google’s I/O conference earlier this year, as an object identification application. The app allows users to scan real-world objects and images, and search for them through the Google Assistant.

Google Lens is not currently publicly available anywhere in the world.

Source: Government of Canada

