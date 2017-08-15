Prolific leaker Evan Blass has done it again, this time giving us more of a look at the new Asus devices accidentally leaked by the company on its own website last week.
First off, there’s the Asus ZenFone 4, which features a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 3,300mAh battery, dual rear-facing camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
Next is the Asus ZenFone 4 Max the smaller variant to the ZenFone 4 with a worse spec sheet. It features a 5.2-inch IPS 1280×70 display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Up next we have the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie with a 5.5 inch display, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a dual front facing setup with a 20-megapixel front facing camera and an 8-megapixel camera.
Lastly we have the amped up Pro variant of the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie. This device includes a Snapdragon 625 processor, 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera and dual front facing camera setup with one 24-megapixel camera sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor.
It’s as yet unclear how many of these devices will come to Canada.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments