Google’s Contacts app can now be downloaded on any Android device

The Google Contact app, which was exclusive to Nexus and Pixel devices, is now available on all devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or newer.
Most users will find it on the Google Play Store already, but for those who aren’t seeing it turn up yet, the APK is available for download through APKMirror.
It should be noted that there are always associated risks with downloading an APK, since it hasn’t been scanned and verified for the Google Play Store, but if you are planning to do so, trusted sites like APKMirror — a sister site of Android Police — are your best bet.
I was able to download the APK file through the Play Store on the HTC U11. It worked in exactly the same way as on a stock Android device like the Nexus 6P. Users can load all contacts connected to a Google account, make edits and add new contacts.
With the app users can make calls or start a new SMS message that works with whatever messaging app you’re working on. Users can also import contacts from a SIM card and export, as well as sort by first name or by surname, customize viewing options and manage or block contacts.
Source: Android Central
Comments
