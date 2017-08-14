Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro will be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event, says report

While Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 23rd will focus on the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung will also unveil a new Gear Fit 2 Pro.
The Fit 2 Pro is the third fitness tracker from Samsung and builds upon the Tizen-powered Gear Fit 2 in a multiple ways, according to a training deck that was shared with VentureBeat.
The Fit 2 Pro features 5 ATM water resistance, meaning it can survive up to a depth of 50 meters, which is far superior to IP68, a rating that doesn’t specify an exact upper limit but can endure at least 1 meter of immersion.
Additionally the Fit 2 Pro will support music playback and even while offline through the Spotify app and feature GPS functionality.
Lastly the Pro model features a watch-style clasp that should help for workouts and the band will be compatible with iOS and Android smartphones. According to VentureBeat the device will come with a one year subscription to Under Armour’s premium tier of digital services, though as of right now it’s unknown if that will make its way to Canada.
Pricing and release details are not yet known, but it’s likely more will be unveiled on August 23rd.
Source: VentureBeat
