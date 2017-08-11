Google celebrates the birth of hip-hop with its most elaborate doodle to date

Google is no stranger to elaborate doodles — we saw the search giant create an interactive doodle in honor of Oskar Fischinger’s 117th birthday — but the company may have just outdone itself with its latest effort.
In honor of the 44th birthday of the birth hip-hop, Google has new a doodle that allows users to try their hand at deejaying. After a delightful introduction, which sees Fab 5 Freddy, former host of Yo! MTV Raps, detail the invention of the break, users can crossfade, scratch and switch tracks to heart’s content.
Check it out by visiting the Google search webpage.
