Accessory manufacturer Gamevice sues Nintendo, claims Switch design infringes patent

There have been a number of attempts over the years to transform a tablet into a full-fledged gaming device, and Nintendo’s Switch console seems to have stirred the ire of accessory manufacturer Gamevice.
Gamevice creates bluetooth gaming controllers for iOS and Android devices — including the iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Samsung Galaxy S7. The accessory manufacturer’s lawsuit against Nintendo has to do with the fact that Gamevice released a proper dockable gaming tablet in 2008 called the Wikipad. According to the lawsuit documents, the Wikipad “was a full function, Android-based tablet computer that included a detachable game controller.”
Gamevice later launched an accessory named the Gamevice. The Gamevice was a bluetooth controller that allowed users to pair their Android or iOS devices and play games using the controller.
The accessory manufacturer currently holds a patent for a “combination computing device and game controller with flexible bridge section,” and it’s this patent that’s caused the company to take action against Nintendo.
“Gamevice has filed for patent protections on its innovations, and currently holds over 41 patents in 10 countries related to a range of gaming devices, controls and accessories,” reads an excerpt from Gamevice’s lawsuit submission.
Gamevice believes that Nintendo’s Switch console constitutes a patent infringement, and is seeking damages for the infringement. The accessory manufacturer is also hoping to prevent the production and sale of anymore Nintendo Switch consoles.
Source: Engadget
