Leaked Fitbit smartwatch images are as unattractive as the Fitbit Blaze

Following FitBit’s acquisition of Pebble, I’ve experienced a renewed interest in the fitness-focused wearable manufacturer.
The idea of a lower-cost smartwatch alternative to the Apple Watch and Android Wear devices is appealing, especially if Pebble’s technology is involved in the project. However, if these new leaked images of the still unrevealed smartwatch — which were obtained by Wareable — are accurate, then Fitbit’s new device is set to be almost as unattractive as the Fitbit Blaze.
The watch, which shares close similarities with a leak from earlier this year, looks like it will be available in three colours: A silver case with a navy strap, a rose gold case with a blue strap and a darker case (it almost looks like black or very dark grey), with a black strap.
The leaked renders also indicate Fitbit’s new wearable will feature infrared sensors, allowing the smartwatch to measure oxygen levels in the blood, as well as more accurately determine heart rate and heart rate variability. The wearable also features three buttons — two on the left and one on the right — resulting in a button array that’s similar to the Fitbit Blaze.
Other than these facts, not much is known about the upcoming smartwatch. James Park, Fitbit’s CEO, did state in an earnings call earlier this month that the upcoming device will feature GPS, water resistants up to 50 metres, and “multi-day battery life.”
Overall, if this is the aesthetic direction Fitbit is taking its smartwatch design in, I’m unimpressed. I wasn’t expecting a sleek wearable that comes close to rivalling the look of the Apple Watch or a high-end Android smartwatch. A design that mimics the poorly-received look of the Blaze seems like a massive misstep by the company.
Source: Wareable
