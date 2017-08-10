Passengers and drivers will soon be able to communicate with each other using the Uber app.
The American ridesharing giant announced that its app will support in-app communications, meaning passengers and drivers will be able to stay in touch with each other without needing to send text messages or make phone calls.
Uber says that the feature is meant to replace SMS messaging, which isn’t always reliable. The new chat feature also means passengers and drivers won’t be forced to share their phone numbers with one another.
The chat functionality is a feature that no doubt also serves to protect Uber’s passengers and drivers.
Drivers and passengers can access the chat function by navigating to the Uber feed, tapping “contact,” and then tapping “chat.”
“When drivers receives a chat from the rider, it will be read aloud to them,” reads an excerpt from Uber’s media release.
“Drivers can acknowledge receipt with one tap to their app to send a “thumbs up” to their rider. That way, they can stay focused on the road.”
Uber says that the feature will roll-out globally to both passengers and drivers within the coming weeks.
The Uber app is free to download on both Android and iOS.
Source: Uber
Comments
Pingback: Uber to roll out in-app chat to drivers and passengers in the coming weeks | Daily Update()