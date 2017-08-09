Rez Infinite now available on PC with VR support for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

Rez Infinite, the enhanced version of the classic rhythm-based shooter Rez, is now available on PC.
Rez was originally launched on the Sega Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 in 2001, while Infinite was exclusive to the PlayStation 4 as of last year, making this the first time the game has ever been available on PC.
In addition to standard play, the PlayStation 4 version featured virtual reality support through the PlayStation VR. Rez Infinite for PC also includes full VR support through the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, as well as desktop mode play in up to 4K resolution. Furthermore, PC players will be treated to a free package of bonus content, including selections from the soundtrack, desktop wallpapers and player avatars.
To celebrate Rez Infinite’s PC launch, Steam is currently offering the game for $22.39 CAD — 20 percent off the regular $27.99 price tag.
Enhance, Rez’s developer, says that a Google Daydream version of the game will release sometime in the future.
Via: GameSpot
