Sony’s next smartphone might feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor

Two devices that are supposedly Sony-manufactured upcoming smartphones have leaked in new images.
Rumours claim that Sony will announce two new smartphones at the IFA trade show in Berlin, where we’ll also see LG’s newest offering as well.
The model numbers for the two devices are G83XX and G8441, though its unclear what are the differences between the two devices other than G83XX is black.
The pictures don’t offer much detail about the phones, though they do look very similar to one another, a theme often seen when it comes to Sony’s phones over the last few years.
However, what’s fascinating is that the fingerprint sensor is placed on the rear of the device, similar to LG’s smartphones. This would be a big shift for Sony, which frequently places the fingerprint scanner on the side of smartphones.
The leaked images also showcase that Android 8.0 will be on at least one of the devices. This means it’s possible that Google will officially launch the next version of its Android OS within the next month.
Source: XperiaBlog
