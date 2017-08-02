It looks like Microsoft could be working on an iPad Touch cover keyboard

Microsoft seems to have accidentally leaked an iPad Touch Cover the company is currently working on.
The tech giant has listed a mysterious “iPad Touch Cover (Model 1719)” on its download page related to documentation on Lithium Batteries.
Originally spotted by WinFuture and then subsequently covered by The Verge, these documents were originally listed back in April and include examples related to Microsoft’s HoloLens, the Microsoft Band and Surface devices, as well as an iPad Touch Cover.
It’s not clear if the Touch Cover will be actually released, or if the product was scrapped and this listing is just a left over remnant. What we do know, however, is that the keyboard contains a battery, indicating that the keyboard connects to the iPad via a Bluetooth connection and likely not the iPad Pro’s magnetic accessory connector.
The Touch Cover moniker could also hint that the iPad is similar to Microsoft’s Surface Touch Cover, a 3mm pressure sensitive multitouch keyboard sold alongside the original iteration of the Surface.
It wouldn’t be that out of the ordinary for Microsoft to be working on an iPad keyboard despite Apple being its main competitor. The company already releases a variety of its software on iOS and Mac, including Office 360, and has released a Universal Mobile Keyboard that’s compatible with the iPad.
Comments