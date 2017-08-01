W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Is Amazon embracing AR?

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Device Announcements
Lenovo reveals AR headset (Engadget)
Fitbit’s upcoming smartwatch will come with an app platform (MobileSyrup)
Google to launch 11 Daydream compatible phones by the end of the year (MobileSyrup)
HTC is releasing a standalone Vive VR headset for China (MobileSyrup)
Funding & M&A
Within raises $40 million Series B (Hollywood Reporter)
AltSpaceVR shutting down in August (TechCrunch)
PhysIQ gets $8 million to use AI, wearables to monitor ambulatory patients (MobiHealthNews)
Garmin acquires Alphamantis to expand into aerodynamics technology (SportTechie)
Major milestones
Oculus Parties now rolling out to Public Test Channel (Road to VR)
Cortana gets Fitbit support (The Verge)
Facebook Live now supports 4K streaming for 360-degree video (The Verge)
Google and MLB team up for behind-the-scenes Daydream VR videos (Engadget)
Cardiogram launches new Apple Watch features to help people with heart health (MobiHealthNews)
VR experience Zero Latency opens up new Brisbane facility (PC Authority)
Rumours
Apple acquired Metaio patent hints at possible user experience of Apple Glasses (MobileSyrup)
Thalmic Labs hints at upcoming product they are building with money from the Alexa Fund (CNBC)
Patent hints at Amazon’s AR shopping ambitions (GeekWire)
Magic Leap researchers reveal “Deep SLAM” tracking algorithm (Road to VR)
TomTom could be stepping away from wearables (Wareable)
Apple Watch Series 3 Expected to Debut in Fall 2017 (MacRumors)
