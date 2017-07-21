News
Winner announced in our Huawei P10 contest!

Jul 21, 2017

8:47 PM EDT

18 comments

Huawei

Update: We are happy to announce that the winner of the P10 is Justus C. from New Glasgow, NS! Thank you for all who entered and stay tuned for more contests coming in the next week!

Fancy a new smartphone? Interested in the Huawei’s latest flagship P10? If so, we have a contest for you!

The P10 features a 5.1-inch Full HD display with HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipsets, 4GB of RAM and a dual 20-megapixel rear-facing camera designed by Leica with a f/2.2 aperture, and 32GB of internal storage.

Similar to our other contests, to enter you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app, which is embedded below. If you’ve already completed a task — let’s say you’re currently following us on Twitter — make sure you mark that as completed as well.

The contest for this glorious black Huawei P10 starts today and ends July 31st at 11:59pm EST.

Win a Huawei P10!

Comments

  • Kim Harrison

    Wow would love this phone. Please pick me ????

  • Nathan Burke

    would be great to replace my 6P with this P10

  • Brandon James Starcevic

    My favorite phone off the year!!! Thank you!

  • Elky64

    Wouldn’t mind giving the P10 a good ol try, its 5.1″ display size is definitely in my wheelhouse.

  • David H

    Nice camera. I like the hi res option as a feature.

  • Harold Mitchell

    Thanks for this contest!

  • Brian Hwang

    Please give me a chance to use P10. I really want this phone!! Thank you Mobilesyrup!!

  • Lorne

    Actually won the last one and got squat,so I’ll try again.

  • Jeffrey Papworth

    Looks nice

  • KBalaz

    This is the one phone that I want to retire my BlackBerry for. Thanks for the opportunity

  • Voodoo_Matt

    I’ll just assume I won, so can I have my phone please?

  • Nicholas Ray

    Are you guys going to announce the winner or what?

  • Sébastien Ducharme

    And the winner is? Infinite drum roll…

  • Frederic St-Pierre

    I still find it odd that we have to keep coming back here for winner information…

  • Al_the_Fish

    KNOCK! KNOCK!
    Who’s there?
    The winner is.
    The winner is who?
    Exactly!

