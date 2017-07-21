Winner announced in our Huawei P10 contest!

Update: We are happy to announce that the winner of the P10 is Justus C. from New Glasgow, NS! Thank you for all who entered and stay tuned for more contests coming in the next week!
Fancy a new smartphone? Interested in the Huawei’s latest flagship P10? If so, we have a contest for you!
The P10 features a 5.1-inch Full HD display with HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipsets, 4GB of RAM and a dual 20-megapixel rear-facing camera designed by Leica with a f/2.2 aperture, and 32GB of internal storage.
Similar to our other contests, to enter you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app, which is embedded below. If you’ve already completed a task — let’s say you’re currently following us on Twitter — make sure you mark that as completed as well.
The contest for this glorious black Huawei P10 starts today and ends July 31st at 11:59pm EST.
