News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung is working on new Bluetooth headphones featuring Bixby, says report

Jul 21, 2017

3:23 PM EDT

6 comments

Hello Bixby on smartphone

Back in March, Samsung Electronics unveiled its flagship smartphone for the year, the Samsung Galaxy S8, and placed emphasis on the device’s voice-activated assistant, Bixby. While we still don’t have Bixby in Canada despite the feature launching in the U.S, recent reports stemming from ETnews indicate the South Korean company’s AI will soon be making its way to a pair of wireless earphones.

More news about the headphones is expected to drop soon come soon, possibly even during Samsung’s upcoming Note 8 reveal on August 23rd. It’s currently unclear if the earphones are set to be sold with the Note 8, as the report says that Samsung has not made a decision yet.

The upcoming product is said to include ‘noise blocking’ functionality that prevents all voices other than your own, similar to Samsung’s IconX Bluetooth headphones. The product will also allow users to talk to Bixby and ask the voice-activated assistant questions.

If the reports are true, its likely we’ll learn more about these Bluetooth earphones in the next month or two. The company is also reportedly working on a Bixby-powered speakers designed to compete with Google Home, Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo and Apple’s HomePod.

Source: ETnews Via: Android Authority

Related Articles

Features

Sep 23, 2017

4:20 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 camera: Blurring the line

News

Aug 22, 2017

2:00 AM EDT

Bixby Voice is now available in Canada

News

Sep 26, 2017

11:29 AM EDT

Samsung is reportedly developing a Windows Mixed Reality Headset

News

Sep 18, 2017

8:27 AM EDT

Samsung now allows Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners to disable Bixby button

Comments

  • jroc

    Sweet. Some headphones for their assistant that doesn’t even work. Where do I sign up?

  • It’s Me

    of course they are.

    • Victor Creed

      Basically anytime apple releases something that’s a hit you can expect a “Samsung working on a ________.” Report sometime after.

    • It’s Me

      True, but I’m not sure how much of a hit their AirPods have been (though I am seeing more of them around than I thought I would)

    • Victor Creed

      I know one person who bought some. When he first got them he singed the praises. Just recently he admits regret not buying something else. For the money paid they sound pretty sub par apparently. He just liked the depth of use in the apple ecosystem.

  • Pingback: Tembok Kuning()