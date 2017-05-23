News
Microsoft’s new Surface Pro promises 13.5 hours of battery life

May 23, 2017

10:28 AM EDT

18 comments

Surface Pro render

Microsoft today announced the Surface Pro, successor to the company’s Surface Pro 4 two-in-one.

While the Surface Pro features the same exterior as the Surface Pro 4, Microsoft says it has completely redesigned the interior of the device, adding more than 800 new custom parts to the design.

Leading the list of improvements is the inclusion of Intel’s latest seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors and a new fanless design featured in both the Core M3 and Core i5 variants — according to Microsoft, the Surface Pro is the first Core i5 device to feature a fanless design. Thanks to the efficiency improvements provided by Intel’s latest silicon, Surface Pro is able to continue working for 13.5 hours straight on a single charge. That’s a 50 percent improvement from the Surface Pro 3.

The company has also redesigned the device’s signature hinge. It now supports a full 165-degree of motion, allowing for a new “Studio” mode that’s inspired by the Surface Studio.

Moreover, like Surface Studio, the Surface Pro is compatible with the recently released Surface Dial. Surface Pro also features an enhanced PixelSense display that can display colours beyond the SRGB colour gamut.

For the first time in the product’s history, Microsoft will ship a LTE Advance capable version of one of its Surface Pro two-in-ones. The company hasn’t revealed how much that variant will cost, but it did promise that the LTE-compatible Surface Pro will arrive later this year.

Microsoft also announced a new Surface Pen accessory. With 4096 pressure points, the new stylus is two times more accurate and four times more pressure sensitive than its predecessor. The new Surface Pen will be available in Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue and Black. Notably, however, the new accessory does not with Surface Pro; instead, consumers will have to buy the stylus separately.

A new Surface Pro also means a refreshed Type Cover. In this case, Microsoft has redesigned the Type Cover to feature 1.3 mm of key travel. Moreover, all of the available Type Covers now feature Alcantara fabric, not just a single special edition one. Like the Surface Pen, the new Type Covers are available colours designed to match the stylus.

Port connectivity is the same as past Surface Pro models: Surface Connector, USB 3.0, headphone jack, microSD card reader and mini DisplayPort.

The new Surface Pro is available to pre-order in Canada starting today and will start shipping on June 15th. The base model, specced to include an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, costs $1049 CAD.

Source: Microsoft

Comments

  • Lexa A

    But the Canadian Online Microsoft store is still showing coming soon and did not show pricing

    • Jonah Emery

      Will probably be updated by end of business today.

    • Lexa A

      Next business day… still nothing

  • Grumpel

    I can’t believe they still aren’t including the keyboard in the base price.. what a joke.

    • Jonah Emery

      Well it is a tablet first… that is marketed as replacing your laptop if you purchase the keyboard. ha ha

  • rjmlive

    Them: OMG no USB-C
    Me: STFU and educate yourself

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      But you are 100% good with a proprietary Microsoft connector?

      …your hypocrisy is showing

    • rjmlive

      Well with this proprietary Microsoft connector, I know exactly what it’s capable of.

      You use the word hypocrisy, but I’m not sure you know what it means.

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      hypocritical to think people who want USBc are whiners, all the while having a love in with a proprietary Microsoft connector. I know well what it means.

    • rjmlive

      The MS connector offers the external connectivity and power capabilities of USB-C. Why are you so confused? This device has what you want, just not the shape of connector. Considering a number of business have invested in the docks already, there is no need to jump to straight to USB-C because that connector isn’t mainstream yet. Lots of OEM’s are instead, go get one of those.. The Eve V for example (for less money as well).

      Like, are you mad because something is proprietary or that you prefer your a specific selection of dongles for the exactly zero number of USB-C peripherals you own or will own any time soon?

    • JTon

      The proprietary connector is only for power. It’s lightweight and has a magnet for ease and trip protector. It aint that bad man

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      It’s not only for power, it’ is data as well. This is the connector by which the expensive dock attaches to it. ( an added cost)

  • Do Do

    They all promise and claim a lot but rarely deliver in real world use.

