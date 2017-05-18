News
Oceanhorn 2 Knights of the Lost Realm, is almost a direct ripoff of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

May 18, 2017

7:24 AM EDT

5 comments

Rumours of Nintendo working on a Zelda mobile game have been circulating the web due to a recent Wall Street Journal article.

Cornfox & Bros, developers behind Oceanhorn, released gameplay for Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, a mobile game announced in 2016. This first gameplay footage of Oceanhorn 2 looks strikingly familiar to another game we’ve seen recently, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Oceanhorn 2 features a protagonist that looks just like Link, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a blue Hyrulian-like tunic.

Furthermore, the game features the player character throwing barrels, finding treasure boxes, sword fighting. One difference is that the protagonist a firearm that shoots different varieties of ammo.

The player even uses stamina when climbing up a wall, though it doesn’t appear that he can climb any wall, like in the most recent Zelda. Though there are tons of differences between Oceanhorn 2 and Breath of the Wild, the game is clearly influenced by Nintendo’s hit game.

Cornfox & Bros demoed Oceanhorn 2 gameplay on the iPhone 7 Plus, but it’s likely the game will release on Android as well, considering the original is playable on Android.

Currently, there is no release date for the game, though it looks complete, so hopefully it will be out very soon.

Comments

  • emjay

    Wow, the beginning shot of that island even looked like Eventide Island.

  • mmirage

    Of course, it also just looks like a more advanced version of the original Ocean Horn: Monster of Uncharted Seas which was released in 2013 and featured much of the same mechanics. And it was in development for the past couple of years. And it was announced in 2016, which was the same for the latest Zelda installment.

    So it could be that they just developed an excellent game in the same genre, and the completely misleading title implying that it is a rip-off is click bait.

  • _17chan

    Very difficult to take this stuff seriously. Rip off? Come on.

  • purdy44

    Headline says “direct ripoff”. Article says “there are tons of differences between Oceanhorn 2 and Breath of the Wild”. Brutal clickbait, mobilesyrup; you’re better than this.

  • taienquinn

    Actually it draws far more from older Zelda titles than BoTW. Vine climbing, bombing dubious looking walls…. even the firearm with different ammo is taken from Ocarina’s elemental arrows and oracle of ages’ seed shooter. The first game did nothing original at all… nearly everything that was good about it was directly inspired by Zelda.