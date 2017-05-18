Oceanhorn 2 Knights of the Lost Realm, is almost a direct ripoff of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Rumours of Nintendo working on a Zelda mobile game have been circulating the web due to a recent Wall Street Journal article.
Cornfox & Bros, developers behind Oceanhorn, released gameplay for Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, a mobile game announced in 2016. This first gameplay footage of Oceanhorn 2 looks strikingly familiar to another game we’ve seen recently, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Oceanhorn 2 features a protagonist that looks just like Link, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a blue Hyrulian-like tunic.
Furthermore, the game features the player character throwing barrels, finding treasure boxes, sword fighting. One difference is that the protagonist a firearm that shoots different varieties of ammo.
The player even uses stamina when climbing up a wall, though it doesn’t appear that he can climb any wall, like in the most recent Zelda. Though there are tons of differences between Oceanhorn 2 and Breath of the Wild, the game is clearly influenced by Nintendo’s hit game.
Cornfox & Bros demoed Oceanhorn 2 gameplay on the iPhone 7 Plus, but it’s likely the game will release on Android as well, considering the original is playable on Android.
Currently, there is no release date for the game, though it looks complete, so hopefully it will be out very soon.
Comments