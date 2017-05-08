News
Freedom Mobile will see a ‘Temporary Loss of Roaming Coverage’ in 37 countries

May 8, 2017

4:59 PM EDT

9 comments

ised

Freedom Mobile is making “system enhancements” to its roaming partners that will see a number of countries temporarily dropped from its coverage.

Effective May 9th, thirty-seven locations will be severed from its international roaming plans. The carrier says that this is a “Temporary Loss of Roaming Coverage,” which includes countries such as Argentina, Bahamas, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Finland, Philippines, South Africa and Ukraine.

Here is the complete list of countries impacted by this change:

  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Austria
  • Bahamas
  • Bahrain
  • Bolivia
  • Cambodia
  • China
  • Djibouti
  • East Timor
  • Ecuador
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • French Polynesia
  • Gabon
  • Ghana
  • Hong Kong
  • Israel
  • Kenya
  • Kuwait
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Maldives
  • Oman
  • Paraguay
  • Philippines
  • Qatar
  • Rwanda
  • Sierra Leone
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • South Africa
  • Ukraine
  • Uruguay
  • Uzbekistan

There is no word on when roaming service will be restored and we’ve reached out to Freedom for further clarification.

Shaw, Freedom Mobile’s parent company, recently announced its Q1 2017 results and revealed its wireless subscriber based increased to 1,086,185.

Source: Freedom Mobile

Comments

  • Wow, did they really only notify about this today? I guess the chances are fairly slim, but that’s pretty terrible for anyone who happens to be traveling to those places :/

    • DigitalMann

      They did send out a text about month ago…Still, not much lead time for people who spend a lot of time abroad. It would be nice if the aforementioned countries are included in Freedom’s “World Traveller” add on when they eventually come back online.

    • Carl Hall

      half of these countries, a lot of people are more likely to grab a cheap local sim, instead of paying roaming

    • DigitalMann

      Good point Carl. However, if you need to get calls or texts on your Canadian number, the World Traveller add on is a pretty good option. It costs as little as $0.05/minute $0.03/text sent and $0.03/Mb to roam in covered countries. Price does vary by country.

  • Marion

    I’m assuming they meant South Africa because everyone knows Africa isn’t a country..right?

    • RoboBonobo

      Could be South Africa only, or it could mean all of the countries in Africa.

  • Andrew English

    Freedom can’t use anyone other in China other than China Unicom. China Mobile does’t support Freedom, they are using a completely different spectrum that not even devices from the big 3 work on China Mobile. I know because this year I spent 2 weeks in China using China mobile on my unlocked Note 5, what a mistake that was. Previously on my visit before last I was using China Unicom which gave me LTE speeds, China Mobile (the largest cell carrier in China) would only give Edge speeds. lol

    • Shinrii

      Actually, I had the iPhone 6 and on China Mobile, it gave me LTE speeds.

