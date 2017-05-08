Freedom Mobile is making “system enhancements” to its roaming partners that will see a number of countries temporarily dropped from its coverage.
Effective May 9th, thirty-seven locations will be severed from its international roaming plans. The carrier says that this is a “Temporary Loss of Roaming Coverage,” which includes countries such as Argentina, Bahamas, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Finland, Philippines, South Africa and Ukraine.
Here is the complete list of countries impacted by this change:
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bolivia
- Cambodia
- China
- Djibouti
- East Timor
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Finland
- French Polynesia
- Gabon
- Ghana
- Hong Kong
- Israel
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Maldives
- Oman
- Paraguay
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
There is no word on when roaming service will be restored and we’ve reached out to Freedom for further clarification.
Shaw, Freedom Mobile’s parent company, recently announced its Q1 2017 results and revealed its wireless subscriber based increased to 1,086,185.
Source: Freedom Mobile
