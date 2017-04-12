Rogers and Fido customers are experiencing issues with sending texts and receiving duplicates

Customers of Rogers and its sub-brand Fido are experiencing text message trouble due to an as-yet undiagnosed network issue.
The Twitter support accounts for Rogers and Fido both published tweets on April 11th regarding the fact that “some customers are reporting issues sending texts or receiving duplicates.”
In the tweets the carriers assure customers that the situation will be resolved shortly. This is not the first time Rogers and Fido customers have experienced texting-related issues, though the previous instance was notably more bizarre, preventing the receipt of texts with the word “Uber” in them. That issue, however, was related to filtering out the word as spam. Rogers has told MobileSyrup that this particular problem is completely unrelated.
As of the time of publication of this story, many subscribers with both Fido and Rogers from across the country are still reporting the issue.
Update 12/04/17: Rogers manager of media relations Andrew Garas told MobileSyrup: “We are aware of an issue some customers are having sending texts or receiving duplicates and appreciate their patience. We’re continuing to work on a fix and hope to have everything back to normal ASAP.”
Update 17/04/17: Rogers sent this update to MobileSyrup: “The issue some customers were experiencing sending texts was resolved on Thursday. The cause of duplicates was identified and has been reduced to only a handful of known cases.”
So far, the carrier is not offering any compensation to customers affected.
