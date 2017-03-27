LG’s latest smartphone — the well-built G6 — is scheduled to launch in Canada on April 7th.
However, an internal document we received reveals Bell is securing early inventory and informing staff to immediately sell the flagship before its official release date. This could be a solid marketing move by LG as its smartphone rival Samsung is unveiling the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ on Wednesday.
“Stores will begin to receive the all new LG G6 devices as soon as tomorrow, March 28th, and you can sell them right away — that’s a full week before launch,” says the document.
Bell, like other Canadian carriers, is offering up a free LG Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer to anyone who buys the G6 before April 3rd. The G6 is priced at $999.99 no-term or $199.99 on a 2-year contract and is also up for pre-order. In addition, pre-orders of the G6 are also available at most Canadian carriers and eligible for activation.
Go forth, Canada.
