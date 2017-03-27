News
Bell starts receiving LG G6 inventory early, staff instructed to immediately sell them

Mar 27, 2017

8:59 PM EDT

lg g6

LG’s latest smartphone — the well-built G6 — is scheduled to launch in Canada on April 7th.

However, an internal document we received reveals Bell is securing early inventory and informing staff to immediately sell the flagship before its official release date. This could be a solid marketing move by LG as its smartphone rival Samsung is unveiling the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ on Wednesday.

“Stores will begin to receive the all new LG G6 devices as soon as tomorrow, March 28th, and you can sell them right away — that’s a full week before launch,” says the document.

Bell, like other Canadian carriers, is offering up a free LG Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer to anyone who buys the G6 before April 3rd. The G6 is priced at $999.99 no-term or $199.99 on a 2-year contract and is also up for pre-order. In addition, pre-orders of the G6 are also available at most Canadian carriers and eligible for activation.

Go forth, Canada.

Comments

  • Brian G.

    Hi Ian, surely you mean the first non-Pixel phone to have Google Assistant integration right?

  • Dimitri

    That’s a shame to the ones that pre ordered it for the bonuses if they don’t get their until launch day meanwhile walk ins can get th immediately. Hopefully that’s not the case.

  • Techguru86

    It’s still LG , not many will be jumping ship, and let’s be fair, it’s an expensive device with an expensive contract. LG always seem to drop the ball lately

    • Dimitri

      They have for the past couple of years. While they brought out some good software, their support was and still is garbage.

    • TP

      I don’t know where people are coming from when they say ‘takes months to fix’. My friend’s G4 was reported to LG after 1.5 years of usage, the end-to-end turnaround for fix was less than 1 week for fix, and 2 days for shipping (from and to), free of charge.
      Also LG did confirm they will update G4 and V10 to Nougat after listening to complaints.

    • Dimitri

      Took my G4 2 Plus months to even get them to fix it. Then the second time it happened it took them a month to fix. That’s 3 months to fix a issue. Many have reported the same. They also have a God awful service from the reps. I know this as i worked at Best Buy and even their reps that came in couldn’t explain things properly and make things up. Our demo G4 had the issue and the rep told us it was normal before LG started fixing the.. Lol

      Just because ur friends G4 got fixed in a week, doesn’t mean that else had the same resolution.

    • TP

      OK, my apologies if that was actually the case. I can’t speak as it was my friend’s experience.
      Then yes LG should step up and make their support better, otherwise they won’t have any chance against Apple and Samsung. Their brand reputation is much lower, their sales are lower, and I think a good support is much more important than actual numbers on the specsheet nowadays.

    • FearlessOneSix

      I don’t think LG ever meant to win over the people set on buying a Samsung. I honestly think their aim is the smaller percentage that want a new 2017 phone who can’t care less about processor specs and don’t want a curved screen. Besides, there will be no other phone on display with better specs; at release no customer will have a 835 phone on hand with which to compare.

      Seems like LGs last years gamble was “modularity” and this year is their gamble is about timing. Anyone who wants Samsung will get Samsung but those who don’t want Samsung still have to wait a few more months down the line to get a non-Samsung. That is a huuuuuge headstart for LG. That’s my opinion anyways.

      That being said I’m still holding off to see what the battery life is like vs the S8 phones.

    • southerndinner

      I don’t agree with you to be honest. The way their marketing works it sounds like they’re going after Android enthusiasts but those same enthusiasts know that Google Assistant is in almost every phone now and that LG is using 2016 specs but charging 2017 flagship pricing.

      I have no doubt this phone is great overall but $999 with no curved screen and a Snapdragon 821? Good luck LG

    • TP

      Is curved screen really that appealing?
      I HATE curved screen. What benefit does it offer? It feels ugly, looks ugly, grip sucks, easier to break. It’s one single reason I will never even consider Edge, Note, or S8 I will still go with other devices even if S8 is offered at half the price (of at least $1100).

    • southerndinner

      I don’t think curved screen is appealing to everyone (I personally don’t care for it) but the S6 edge sold a fair bit more than the standard S6 at launch and offered nothing more than a curved screen for $100. The average person seems to find some value in it.

  • RidgeBoyGenius

    A week earlier and I may have even bought a G6. These S8 leaks killed that though, I’m sold

  • blzd

    Another $999.99 phone.

  • Jason

    Odds are they are also getting an additional $10 bonus per phone

  • southerndinner

    Guess the presales were insanely low lol

    Haven’t had anyone even ask about this phone in my store.

    • Dimitri

      My buddy at Best Buy said the same and he is right downtown. He has gotten more questions about the new Samsung devices and iPhone then this.

      Many don’t want a LG device due to the history of the of their support and also issues. Again this varies to each person but it’s been seen around the forums and pages.

    • southerndinner

      I wouldn’t touch one personally after seeing how poorly they’ve dealt with bootloops up to G4 and a frightening amount of GPS issues on the G5.

    • Dimitri

      Agreed. The problem is LG is trying to do what they want and not what the customers want. The module system failed on the G5. The G4 had bootlop issues including the v10. LG supp declined to help until thousand complained and did it for free after months later.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      These Korean companies have really poor Support Management lately. Hopefully these are just one-offs.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Assuming you wouldn’t touch a Samsung device either?

    • southerndinner

      Over what? Note 7 recall was handled somewhat poorly but not nearly as poorly as LG’s handling of every issue it’s had on its hands and despite making pretty poor software for years, Samsung isn’t anywhere near LG in terms of poor quality control.

  • Isaac Gacura

    ouch… $1000, sigh I guess cheaper alternatives yet again. With LG Support’s track record, OnePlus works just fine I guess..

    • Shawn Kent

      It’s expensive but what I do is sell your current phone. Use the money towards your new phone

  • Omar

    LG is one of the most underrated OEMs out there. They build quality, all around great devices but lack the marketing of Samsung and Apple (at least in North America) to really compete. Quite a shame. Also, the price is ugly. If the V20 and G6 were around OnePlus 3T prices it’d be an easy purchase.

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      Have to agree with you. At that price and in 2017 one will expect to boast the 835 and not the 821.

      Other thing that should be noted is that Soundbar is offered by LG and not the carriers, we all know they give away nothing. It is a marketing promo/incentive from LG.

    • Dimitri

      Soundbar is offered by Telus and Bell. Rogers has the Bluetooth headphones.

      Agreed. The manufacturers do this so they can get u to get the pre orders instead.

    • southerndinner

      They’re underrated at making bootloops and GPS issues no question

    • TP

      Bootloop was only widespread for G4 and V10. Still better than Note 7 exploding.
      There are occasional reports of bootloops from G5 and V20, but it’s probably less number of reports than GS7 exploding as well.
      GPS issue? I know at least 10+ people owning G3, G4, and G5 and none of them have GPS issue.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      To add to that, most of the devices stricken with the bootloop issue are LG’s early production runs of these devices (likely due to a ‘rush-to-market’). Once they get into their later production runs of these handsets, there are far less instances of the ‘bootloop’.

      As you said it, would much rather have a ‘bootloop’ than an exploding battery.

  • JoMore

    My Moto Z has Google assistant for at least a week now… So wouldn’t that be the first non-Pixel to have it?
    Not directly related but the Moto also works with the daydream VR.

    • TP

      I think they meant ‘factory-installed Google Assistant’.

  • Clean Toronto

    $999? I got my first Chinese phone some time ago (my Samsung Galaxy Note 4 died, EMMC issue). Picked up a Xiomi Redmi Note 3 Pro for $200. Snappy performance, IR blaster, huge battery, and plenty of ROM support for the Snapdragon variant. Why would I spend 5X that amount for an LG/Samsung/HTC? Honestly, the Chinese manufacturers are really stepping up their game. Really wish they’d develop a retail presence in Canada but the RoBellUs probably have sweetheart deals to keep them out and continue pushing crazy contracts.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      In the past, several international manufacturers started out by having their phones branded by the Carrier (Huawei, HTC & ZTE are examples of that), eventually they started to brand their handsets with their own branding or a special market branding (as in Honor for Huawei).

      XiaoMi has launched their Mi Brand in the US via the MiBox Android TV Set Top Box, so they are working their way into the NA market. However, the recent lose of VP, Hugo Barra, to FaceBook may slow that down significantly.

  • big_al77

    this phone looks great. much better than the s8 in my opinion. s8+ is intriguing but at what price? and what comfort to hold? lg g6 it is for me.

    • matt mulvihill

      Got mine earlier today. It is fantastic. I’m not a fan of all the Samsung customizations, almost feels like an iPhone these days.

    • big_al77

      i agree. Samsung so overrated. shows how powerful marketing can be. that button configuration at the bottom was horrible for so many years(finally changing), yet always biggest seller. They have their own assistant, pay, app store etc… terrible, nothing better then googles own software already on phone. ppl jump on it because what? sd835?…like it matters when it will run slower will that bloatware. always does.

      anyway….can you snap some pics with motion on it (kids running, dog walking) and see how it performs. reviews are excellent but some ppl getting lots of blur. With OIS, i figured the G^ would be quite well. they always had great cameras.

      Thx man

    • Eddie

      Where did you get it?

    • matt mulvihill

      Rideau Centre in Ottawa, Bell store.

  • matt mulvihill

    In case anyone is wondering, I can confirm 100% that the Canadian LG G6 does include wireless charging!

    • Dimitri

      LG Canada confirmed this when the G6 was announced and so did mobilesyrup.. 🙂

    • matt mulvihill

      Nice. I saw a few people in the thread that seemed to think it didn’t include it so I figured I’d confirm.

  • Bill Ferguson

    Nice! How about quad DAC? I really want that option here in Canada… even more than wireless charging. That would make this purchase perfect in my eyes. How were you able to confirm exactly Matt?

    • Dimitri

      DAC isn’t coming to Canada. LG Canada has already confirmed this. So unfortunately the only way to get DAC is getting the other model.

    • FearlessOneSix

      Does quad dac do anything for Bluetooth speakers or Bluetooth headphones? Sorry just never got the Dac “friend” for my G5 to compare.

    • Zach Gilbert

      With an enhanced DAC you won’t hear any benefits over bluetooth. Just because how low the bitrate is. You could potentially hear a sound quality increase over wired, but only with the right equipment on the other end.

