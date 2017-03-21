BlackBerry’s spring sale offers Priv for $465 outright, DTEK50 for $329

BlackBerry is celebrating the spring equinox with a sale that offers over $100 off its first Android phone, the Priv, and 40 percent off of select accessories.
The iconic slider device, debuted in September 2015, has dropped by $134 from $599 t0 $465 CAD on the company’s retail site. Additionally, buyers can stock up on some premium Priv accessories for a significant discount. A Priv leather pocket holder is now $29.99 from $49.99, for instance, and an Incipio PLEX Ultra Clear Screen Protector for the Priv is $23.99 from $39.99.
Accessories for the DTEK50, DTEK60, Passport and Classic are also on sale, from smart flip cases to soft shells. Additionally, the store is selling its WS-510 Premium Stereo headsets in black for $20.99, down from a regular price of $34.99.
Update: BlackBerry has added the DTEK50 to the spring sale, now discounted by $100 to $329.
Source: BlackBerry
Comments
Pingback: Eavestrough Cleaning Brandon()