BlackBerry's spring sale offers Priv for $465 outright, DTEK50 for $329

Mar 21, 2017

3:01 PM EDT

priv keyboard - blackberry priv sale

BlackBerry is celebrating the spring equinox with a sale that offers over $100 off its first Android phone, the Priv, and 40 percent off of select accessories.

The iconic slider device, debuted in September 2015, has dropped by $134 from $599 t0 $465 CAD on the company’s retail site. Additionally, buyers can stock up on some premium Priv accessories for a significant discount. A Priv leather pocket holder is now $29.99 from $49.99, for instance, and an Incipio PLEX Ultra Clear Screen Protector for the Priv is $23.99 from $39.99.

Accessories for the DTEK50, DTEK60, Passport and Classic are also on sale, from smart flip cases to soft shells. Additionally, the store is selling its WS-510 Premium Stereo headsets in black for $20.99, down from a regular price of $34.99.

Update: BlackBerry has added the DTEK50 to the spring sale, now discounted by $100 to $329.

Source: BlackBerry

Comments

  • Shogun

    I guess we should applaud the company for marking the price down to where it should’ve been on its release in 2015. lol!
    What would actually be newsworthy is the company announcing when its gonna update these things to Nougat since so many other manufacturers have been making the announcement lately. For an outfit so big on ‘updates’ and ‘security’ you’d think they’d be all over the release of a new OS instead of dragging their backside with more sales gimmicks to compensate.

    • David

      Actually, ensuring maximum security of an OS should take more, not less, time. Security is not about rushing releases out the door just to win a release race with other device makers.

    • Correct me if I’m wrong but I believe BB has been one of the few manufacturers providing monthly security updates.

    • TheTechSmith

      The only other that does is Google for Nexus devices. Blackberry often beats Google actually.

    • Shogun

      LOL! So I guess that means we should all run out and get a Blackburied because they release an update a couple weeks earlier than Google?!? Okay.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      And what a surprise…. someone is here bagging on BlackBerry for releasing timely updates..

    • Shogun

      Naaww…Just pointing out the ridiculous nature of this outfit releasing ‘updates’ for whatever reason when they can’t even roll out a new OS that is supposedly more secure and that more and more manufacturers are doing as we speak.
      It’s VINTAGE Blackberry patching up the old while others roll out the new and of course the ‘defenders of the faith’ who believe they are soooo concerned about your ‘security’ that it takes them that much longer to do what others have been doing for months and years.
      Unreal…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Why do you care? You don’t own one…

    • Shogun

      Is that even the point here huh? Wake up. You can’t stand it when legit criticism of this company is made no matter what and I wonder why? Maybe a closer look at your 401K would tell the story huh?
      A company that can’t be bothered to upgrade the OS on the DTEKS or the Priv but saw fit to do so on the KeyONE is nothing short of laughable. They’ve corn holed the people who bought their junk and you’re out here asking why do I care? lol! Unreal…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      1. Do you have proof that BlackBerry isn’t going to update the DTEKS or the Privs? BlackBerry has always supported their devices.. I suspect these will be no different unless there are hardware constraints.
      2. Again, stop pretending you know what my 401k portfolio looks like..
      3. How is that giant helping of crow tasting from the “TCL isn’t going to let BlackBerry push updates to the BlackBerrys they make” statement you were roasted on a few months back?
      4. Yes, it is the point… why are you complaining and starting drama if it impacts you in no way, shape or form?

    • Shogun

      Sensitive are we? Lol. How stupid do you think people are really? You hate on Apple here and over at BGR and then claim your 401k is “padded” with Apple stock?!?! You’re a bozo buddy because your behavior is odd for someone loaded up on stock in a company you regularly bash.

      We all know you’re holding the bag on BBRY stock so this is a childish game you’re playing and pointless.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahahah I “hate” on Apple fanboys and rip on Apple over on BGR to give the Apple fanboys that rip on BlackBerry a dose of their own medicine…. but keep twisting the narrative to fit your fantasies… but I don’t own any BlackBerry stock (just like you).

      Ps. A childish game? You mean no different than your daily quest to “crush the evil BlackBerry “?

    • Shogun

      Suuuure you do. Meanwhile you hold stock in it. lmao! Keep the laughs coming pal.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Naaaw… but do keep flailing. It is hilarious!!!

      Ps. Why did you take me off ignore? Nothing better to do?

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9b95e4c9bcf6d0fc499bbac04103384988907989ad8bb37066150d6305b5ff46.jpg

    • Shogun

      We all know why you post here and defend it. Lots of people are fans of various brands but no one spends as much time in defence of them as you do this company. It’s hilarious and sad at the same time.

      P.S. The only thing ‘flailing’ around here is this company and poor Johnny ‘Next Quarter’ Chen.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Definitely not as sad as a certain poster that shows up like clockwork on every BlackBerry article and gases the comment section with his usual “BlackBerry is garbage” rhetoric.

      Ps. My “defense” of BlackBerry is no different than your weepathon about my comment regarding the fugly iSwatch bands.

    • Shogun

      Your comments about the colour of watch bands was totally asinine and non-sensical. Especially from a “supposed” shareholder.

    • Shogun

      You’d be out here singing the praises even if the company went tïts up tomorrow never admitting you were wrong about anything. If anyone is obsessed it’s you

    • David

      He doesn’t care. He’s just a low-life troll with nothing better to do with his time. He is clearly clueless but needs to trash Blackberry to make himself feel worthwhile. We should feel sorry for him really. Poor guy.

    • Shogun

      Oh so I should sing their praises Davey?

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Do you routinely bash other companies for your perceived ills against friends, family, society, etc or is it just BlackBerry you have a bee in your shorts for?

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Spot on ^^

    • Shogun

      Doesn’t matter if I own one although I did use one for work over a year ago, something I’ve said many times out here.

      The point is that Nougat is rolling out to nearly every other mid-to-high end device and these guys haven’t made any announcements to that effect but yet feel a discount will sell this junk. Vintage Blackberry…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      It does matter… and you used one for work a whole year ago… awesome!! Why complain about something that has no impact on your life? I bet you are a real hoot to hang out with… you seem to have a wonderful negative attitude about everything.

      Ps. Do you have proof that BlackBerry ISN’T rolling out Nougat to the Priv or DTEKs?

    • Denton

      Yeah let’s all go out and buy an iHack product…oh wait! You dumbsheep already do that LMAO!

    • Dankey

      Why yo’ come back to git b*tch-slapped again an’ again? Is it on account o’ that ‘doody’ pone o’ yours?

    • Denton

      Speaking of B slapped again, tell the viewers what it s like to be banned from BGR. LOL!

    • Dankey

      Well, it’s stops you from posting comments on that particular site but I think everyone probably knows that. Doody loser phone. ROTFLMFAO.

    • Shogun

      Oh come off it. It took them nearly a year to release an update to BB10 all because of some lousy certification they wanted and that few care about.
      In this business, if you want to remain competitive and compelling, then you have to keep up with the game and that’s never been more true for this company given the shape its in.
      People don’t care about ‘security’ and the notion that any Android device full of BB bloatware is any more secure is just utter nonsense.
      By the time these clowns release Android 7 I have no doubt Android 8 will be rolling out. That’s if they release Nougat to begin with which I’m beginning to doubt.

    • Rev0lver
    • Shogun

      Another invaluable and insightful contribution from you. So typical.

    • Rev0lver

      At least it gives people something to laugh at after reading 15 of your negative comments saying the same thing over and over. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1f776028aad09a65944237753920f274b8d784a645f6d055c3b054aa39553edb.gif

    • Shogun

      Yeah. You’re a legend in your own mind.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Pfffffft…. and you aren’t?

    • Rev0lver
    • The real Chug that Haterade

      ROTFLMAO!!!

  • The real Chug that Haterade
  • Crafter’s Imagework

    Still $300 too expensive haha

    • Dankey

      Still $460 too expensive…thar, fixed it for y’all.

  • Markus Ölschläger

    Having had a blackberry 10 phone before, owning an honor 8 for 300 euros and knowing the priv i can assure you, that blackberry is charging way to much for their phones. I mean blackberry is already a dying brand compared to their competitors and rather unattractive for the vast majority. Pricing will kill them.

  • Denton

    Been using the dtek60 ….apps are nice the camera is VG, other than that android is a mess, I cant even imagine owning an iHack phone, so for work its back to my trusty Passport SE

    • Dankey

      That trusty Passport SE should be just fine. I can’t wait to see one.

    • Denton

      Sorry only for the privileged few, not for iPhone simpletons like yourself…..BTW I logged on to BGR to see the latest comments on iHacks….priceless…I bet you wish you could do that eh banned Sal?

    • Dankey

      I bin waitin’ a long time to see one on account of the fac’ no one has one… If it looks like doody, smells like doody and is as desirable as doody………….it’s doody.

    • Denton

      Like I told cruddlykoala I hope you bank on that iPhone……..how will you ever afford another iPhone ? LMFAO!

    • Dankey

      Doody.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Who cares??

