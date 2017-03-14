News
PREVIOUS|

Waze is integrating Spotify controls into its app (and vice versa)

Mar 14, 2017

12:55 PM EDT

1 comments

waze spotify music navigation integration

Waze and Spotify are partnering to offer deep in-app integrations that will allow users to access music controls in Waze and navigation info in Spotify.

The new Spotify integration in Waze is particularly notable as it has the potential to enhance road safety. Users can change Spotify tracks while following a route in Waze without leaving the app, leading to one less distraction while on the road. They can also set music to automatically start when navigation begins.

As for the Spotify side of the partnership, users will now be able to start a journey using Waze from within the Spotify app and see a header showing navigational instructions.

When the car is at a stop, users can switch between the apps with a single tap while each continue to display the other’s information.

The partnership is hitting Android devices first in a global rollout (which Waze reports may take a couple of weeks), with iOS coming at a later date.

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

Reviews

Aug 26, 2017

4:31 PM EDT

Waze in Android Auto Review: a better way to avoid traffic

Resources

Jun 24, 2017

1:13 PM EDT

How to stop Waze from gobbling up your iPhone’s battery life when you’re not using it

News

Aug 8, 2017

11:59 AM EDT

Spotify is now available for the Xbox One in Canada

News

Jul 19, 2017

11:14 AM EDT

Justin Bieber’s featured track ‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song of all...

Comments

  • Now that’s a solid idea that’s implemented into apps that are used on the daily instead of taking that idea and making a while separate app for it which developers tend to do these days.