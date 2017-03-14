Waze is integrating Spotify controls into its app (and vice versa)

Waze and Spotify are partnering to offer deep in-app integrations that will allow users to access music controls in Waze and navigation info in Spotify.
The new Spotify integration in Waze is particularly notable as it has the potential to enhance road safety. Users can change Spotify tracks while following a route in Waze without leaving the app, leading to one less distraction while on the road. They can also set music to automatically start when navigation begins.
As for the Spotify side of the partnership, users will now be able to start a journey using Waze from within the Spotify app and see a header showing navigational instructions.
When the car is at a stop, users can switch between the apps with a single tap while each continue to display the other’s information.
The partnership is hitting Android devices first in a global rollout (which Waze reports may take a couple of weeks), with iOS coming at a later date.
Source: The Verge
