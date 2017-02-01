Digital health insurance startup League announced partnerships with fitness club GoodLife Fitness and caregiver service BookJane.
All members will be given discounted access to club locations, fitness classes and wellness programs offered by GoodLife across the country. In addition, the company now has access to over 1,000 fully vetted, qualified caregivers, personal support workers and early childhood educators on hand.
“We are forging truly great partnerships in the industry, companies that continue to push the boundaries of personal health and well-being,” said Michael Serbinis, CEO and founder of League, in a statement.
“By working together through a personalized, integrated digital experience, we are removing some of the complexities that prevent people from making their health a priority— and giving our members the support they need, right at their fingertips.”
The startup last made headlines when it announced its intentions to take its products to the United States.
Source: League
Comments
Pingback: Health insurance startup League partners with GoodLife Fitness and BookJane | Daily Update()
Pingback: Health insurance startup League partners with GoodLife Fitness and BookJane | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()
Pingback: DMPK Studies()
Pingback: Event Management Company in Hyderabad for Companies()