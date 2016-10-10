News
Samsung officially asks carrier and retail partners globally to stop selling the Galaxy Note 7 [Update from Samsung Canada]

Oct 10, 2016

6:40 PM EDT

149 comments

The saga of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 has taken another twist with the manufacturer now asking device owners to power down their devices and carrier and retail partners to halt sales.

After a number of recent reports of replacement Note 7s catching fire in the Unites States, Samsung has released a statement noting it’s currently conducting another investigation into its latest flagship device.

“We are working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note 7. Because consumers’ safety remains our top priority, Samsung will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7 while the investigation is taking place,” said Samsung.

Samsung Canada has not responded to the report, however, in a statement to MobileSyrup on October 9th, the company’s Canadian division stated the following:

“Samsung understands the concern of Canadian consumers following U.S.-based reports related to replacement Note 7 devices. There have been no reported incidents with replacement Note 7s in Canada.”

A statement posted to Samsung’s official website reads as follows:

“We remain committed to working diligently with the CPSC, carriers and our retail partners to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation. Consumers with an original Galaxy Note7 or replacement Galaxy Note7 should power down and take advantage of the remedies available, including a refund at their place of purchase. For more information, consumers should visit samsung.com/us/note7recall or contact 1-844-365-6197.”

On its site, Samsung revised statement notes that Note 7 owners should “exchange your current Galaxy Note7 for a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge and replacement of any Galaxy Note7 specific accessories with a refund of the price difference between devices; or Contact your point of purchase to obtain a full refund.”

Update – October 10 at 9:00pm: We received the following statement from Samsung Canada:

“At Samsung Canada we remain committed to working diligently with regulatory authorities, carriers and our retail partners to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation. Canadian consumers with either an original Galaxy Note7 or replacement Galaxy Note7 device should power down and stop using the device. Details of the remedies available for Note7 customers, which will include a full refund at their place of purchase, will be announced shortly. For more information, Canadian consumers should contact 1-800-SAMSUNG.”

Related: Fifth Note 7 replacement reportedly catches fire [Update]

Source: Samsung

Comments

  • Dimitri

    That’s that. By them saying this, it confirms my first fears that they knew this was a issue with the design and now taking responsibility and stopping the sales. Unfortunately the damage has been done not only to the company but to the Note Series line which had the most amazing phone to date. They killed this due to their own stupidity which rushed the release of the date and rushed the recall causing this.

    Called Rogers and spoke to a manager that is letting me exchange my Note 7 with any other device without a cost or change my contract date. Unfortunately they won’t let u get the Pixel as its not even in the system yet and the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus is in backorder with them. So in reality you have either to get a refund or wait until those come in stock if u want one.

    • Anton O

      I’ve been trying to get a refund from Bell for weeks now. I hope this will finally compel them to refund the device.

    • Dimitri

      They should be able to refund u the money back. The manager at Rogers added the IMEI number and also knew the situation thus was able to do it. Unfortunately I was trying to get the iPhone 7 Plus but couldn’t. So i will wait.

    • Anton O

      Yeah you got a competent manager I guess, I’ve tried multiple times with Bell with no luck. That said, it is a holiday weekend so hopefully they will pull it together this week and just give me my money back. I think at this point I’ll be going back to my Nexus 6P

    • JonathanM

      Visit the Apple online reservation page at 8am everyday, there’s usually a good number of 7+ available for same day pickup (unless you want the jet black)

    • Lish

      Be insistent. I was on the phone with them tonight and Bell will be refunding me for my Note 7.

    • C. Louis

      The release date wasn’t rushed tho.

    • Dimitri

      It was. They admitted that they wanted to rush the release date before the iPhone came out.. Thus causing them this. Normally the Note series came out in October.. Note 5 and Note 7 came out a couple weeks before the iPhone. Even Samsung admitted to this.

    • thefoolishone

      Samsung is getting what they deserve. Too many companies are putting profits above all else, regardless of the human or environmental cost. Also, far too many companies are taking planned obsolescence (aka cheap crap) to the extreme.

    • Dimitri

      Remember when airliners used to cut labour and buying cheap parts and what happened? They had accidents in the middle of the air, before they took off and such and folded because of it. ( Watch Mayday to know). So this is what Samsung did and thus caused all this.

      Some companies take the cheap way out and have issues in the end.

    • C. Louis

      Lol Samsung said they wanted to “rush” the release? Didn’t the note 5 come out in.August?

    • It’s Me

      What does last years release date matter? Is there some fairy dust that makes phones launch exactly a year apart? R&D and implemention and manufacturing ramp up takes the time it takes. If it’s a big enough change and it might take some additional time, then trying to force it into a marketing driven deadline will always lead to a rush.

      By all accounts from reputable media, it was very much a rush job.
      https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-09-18/samsung-crisis-began-in-rush-to-capitalize-on-uninspiring-iphone

    • Dimitri

      Yes they did. Actually some head manager said they rushed it because of the iPhone 7. It doesn’t matter what they did with the Note 5. That never had issues did it? Not major ones like this. They rushed the Note 7 to come out because of the iPhone 7 and wanted to beat it. Thus causing all this mess.

    • Matt

      and hence why they named this note the 7, because if they named it note 6 would make it seem in the consumers eyes its an older device than iphone 7 and also wanted to rush out the note 7 to try to beat Apple from their iphone 7 launch to acquire more sales and this had bitten them in the @rse. Samsung probable skipped the testing part of the note 7 to rush it out the door faster.

    • thereasoner

      You’re lying. The Note 5 did indeed come out about a month earlier than the Note 4 but despite the massive changes between the two devices the moved up release of the Note 5 produced zero problems. The Note 7 on the other hand only saw a 2 day difference in release cycle and saw much fewer changes done to the device.

      Link that has Samsung “admitting” to your fair tale ?

    • Dimitri

      Google is your friend. Use it and find it on ur own. It’s on many sites including AA, AC and also other tech sites.

      Also i am not lying. Maybe u should have read my post again… Reading helps a bit.

    • samsvoc

      Google is your friend as well. Post the link or no one will take you seriously. If I make a statement, I’ll back it up with link(s).

    • Dimitri

      Links aren’t allowed to be posted on here you know that. Go check google again as a said. Use your hands 🙂

    • samsvoc

      Sure they are. Just scroll up and you’ll see a link from It’s Me. I also posted a link but it’s pending review.

    • Dimitri

      ” Executives at Samsung headquarters in Suwon were in shock. Choi, the co-vice chairman, gathered senior managers, demanding to know what went wrong, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. The phone division pointed fingers at battery maker Samsung SDI, while managers there argued the problem could be elsewhere, including in the phone design or insulation. Samsung said there is no ongoing debate on the issue and that the phone unit has taken responsibility.

      Samsung’s top managers knew they needed to move fast. Internally, there was a debate about whether to do a full-blown recall or to take less dramatic steps, like a battery replacement program. Then on Sept. 1, an engineer wrote on the company’s internal online bulletin board. “Please recall all Note7s and exchange them with new ones. I don’t have to get my PS,” he said, referring to his profit sharing, or bonus. “It’s humiliating”

      Off of Bloombergs website.

      https: // www. bloomberg. com /news/articles/2016-09-18/samsung-crisis-began-in-rush-to-capitalize-on-uninspiring-iphone

    • Dimitri

      ” It’s this battery that has been the cause of the device’s fire risk, with Samsung’s preliminary reports suggesting that a fault in production led to pressure on the internal plates causing overheating and, in some cases, explosions.

      Read more: Competing with the iPhone’s specs is harder than it seems
      Bloomberg reports that while the company’s phone division blamed the fault on battery manufacturer Samsung SDI, managers there suggested the cause might be the Note 7’s design. The publication reports that the chairman of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission echoed this charge last week, saying on Thursday that the Note 7 battery was slightly too big for its compartment. The Verge has contacted Samsung to ask for clarification of this issue.”

      The Verge posted September 19th.

      Also you can use google to Find more.

    • Mawhayden

      So what do you think the problem was then?

    • thereasoner

      I think we won’t know for sure until Samsung and the CPSC are done.

    • It’s Me

      By all appearances it was very rushed.

      The best argument anyone ever has for it not being rushed is that it’s release date was about a year after the last note. That of course assumes some magical process that takes exactly 1 year between releases. It’s an exceptionally weak argument that shows a lack of understanding of R&D processes.

      By itself, trying to make that exact frequency can lead to a rush job. On top of that, multiple reports indicate that there was a massive rush internally to get it out ahead of the iPhone.

    • Abel

      How is this proof that they knew??? That doesn’t make sense! If they had known that it was a design issue they would have done this from the get-go! (It’s way cheaper both in terms of logistics and brand damage). The flaw was not going to fix on its own, just by ignoring it!

      I find it amusing how lots of people think that sorting an issue like this is an easy task. They sold millions of devices that were distributed all over the world. Then, a flaw starts surfacing on a minuscule portion of those million devices, and it can only be fully studied by dissecting the phone and doing some forensics on it (and let’s not forget that some owners refused to hand the affected phones to them).

      I’m not saying Samsung couldn’t have done it better, but to accuse them of not doing anything or blatantly ignoring the situation is not fair.

    • Dimitri

      If you paid attention to anything, you would know from the first problems they had in the start, Samsung reps came out saying it was battery issue then figured out it was a design flaw because the battery is cramped inside the device. So it’s a design flaw they knew. Second they never tested the devices out. They rushed to release them before the iPhone 7 came out which they admitted to that as well. They rushed everything and they know it and now playing the damages because of it.

      Third they rushed into sending out replacement devices WITHOUT testing them, without taking their time to figure out the proper root and fixing the problem. They tried to patch it and look what happened. Now they are forced to shut it down and for the second time tell us to stop using the phone.

      Samsung canada has fine nothing at all to make sure we are safe. Look how Samsung US and all carriers in the US are going about this. Samsung canada barely makes any comments to us, carriers here are still offering the Note 7 and also when calling Samsung, they tell u the Note 7 is safe…

      Also if you also paid attention some did the recall and got devices without the black square which claims it’s a safe model, and when calling Samsung canada, they were told it’s a safe model. Now they are doing great run around a because of it. Samsung overall has killed the Note line and the name Samsung Mobile due to this. Not many will trust this or the next model that comes out.

    • Abel

      I do pay attention. But quite frankly, your assumptions are, to the least, uninformed.

      They may have rushed the release trying to beat the iPhone 7, alright. That doesn’t mean they released a flawed product on purpose or that they neglected trying to find out what was wrong after the fact.

      As to your arguments, Samsung (and any other company, for that matter) reps usually say whatever their PR team instructs them to, in order to gain time until they can figure out the issue. More often than not, these reps have no idea of what is going on, especially when it’s a technical issue.

      Now, do you really think that they sent out the replacements without testing them at all? Are these statements of you a byproduct of your naïveté or is it something else?

      How someone can think that a company would like to intentionally cause harm to their reputation, and consequently their bottom line, is beyond my comprehension.

    • Dimitri

      They knew they had faulty units when the first ones had issues. They thought it was the battery but then admitted it was fault of the design when they started the recall process. So yes they are at fault for that.

      Second i never said anywhere in my statement if u can read that I believe they did this intentionally to hurt customers or them selfs. I am saying what they admitted and caused with their stupidity.

      They didn’t tested them all and u know how I know? I got my Replacement unit 1.5 weeks after the recall started. Mine overheats while charging ( it might not be a big deal as alot of electronics overheat but in this situation it does matted). How could they test thousands of units within 1.5 weeks? Please do tell me that. They changed the batteries, packaged them up and sent them out claiming they are safe. No where in any statement does Samsung or health Canada say they tested them and they are safe.

    • Abel

      Do you really think they can test millions of units??? NO ONE does that! Not even the almighty Apple! Plus, how do you expect them to test all these units when the issue does not present in all but rather a very, very small percentage? How can you test them?

      They identified a presumed flaw, and took measures to correct it. Unfortunately, the issue seems to be elsewhere. It happens in any industrial process, and more often that anyone can think. Unfortunately, every instance does not get as much media attention as this case.

      I know you are affected, but to try to put the blame where it evidently is not is simply childish.

      Again, I’m not saying they couldn’t have handled it better, but then again, I realise that your writing/comprehension skills are obfuscated by this situation that has affected you directly. Therefore, I will stop trying to reason with you now.

    • samsvoc

      Abel, don’t bother trying to talk sense into some people, they’re too prejudiced into believing what they want.

      My work, involves troubleshooting and believe me, it’s not easy. Time is against me and the more time I take, the more money it costs my company in lost productivity. Samsung is in the same boat. They’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. Trying to fix the issue in a timely manner as well as trying to gain back customer loyalty with a speedy turnaround, is no easy feat. Someone(s) head is going to roll at Samsung.

    • Mike Simpson

      I agree that troubleshooting and QA/QC are not as easy as they sound and it’s very easy to miss a problem when it affects only a very small proportion of the number of units manufactured. What’s more, it’s surprisingly easy to fake a fire-damaged replacement Note7 by simply removing the S/N sticker from the back of a replacement unit, sticking it on the back of a recalled unit, setting fire to the latter (it’s useless anyway) and posting a picture of it next to the replacement unit’s box. Unless you can see the S/N faintly printed on the unit itself under the glass there is no way to tell the difference from a photo. That’s certainly not to suggest that anyone has done this and I can’t imagine why anyone would but because it’s possible Samsung is obliged and entitled to investigate any claims of phones that caught fire in the interests of ALL Note 7 owners. Moreover, tech sites reporting on claims of Note7s catching fire are obligated to take the pictures they receive of serial numbers, receipts and boxes for what they are: suggestive but not proof.

    • Andrew English

      Clearly Samsung didn’t test out 2nd batch of phones using the company who makes the batteries for the iPhone 7 instead of their normal one or we wouldn’t see phones exploding. It’s clear there is a fault in the circuit design which I suspected from the get go as it’s very unlikely to have been impurities in the Lithium itself. Whether Samsung wanted to believe it or not is something we’ll never know.

  • Techguru86

    This proves Samsung needs to stop trying to compete against Apple and others and just put out a good quality product, it will sell. The Note 7 was supposed to be revolutionary but has been a night-mare

    • Balon1997

      You cant say that, because other than the issue with battery, or whatever the issue is… The Note 7 still is one of the best smartphones on the market. Apple doesnt need to rush, because guess what, no matter what they release people will still buy their products. If Samsung wants to have a chance and compete with Apple in sales, they do in fact have to release it before the new IPhone.

    • Ronald So

      LOL
      Seriously
      Whoever is set on the Android is not going to go to the Iphone …. i agree why the rush

    • thereasoner

      What rush? The Note 7 released at the same time last year but for 2 days.

    • It’s Me

      That’s as meaningful as saying it wasn’t rushed because it was Tuesday.

      That it was a year a part says exactly nothing…other than maybe they should have taken a couple months longer to work things out instead of rushing to make a self imposed 12 month deadline.

    • thereasoner

      A 12 month release schedule is normal, hence no rush. It’s funny because that could be said of the Note 5 or even this year’s Galaxy S7/S7E because they were actually release weeks or even over a month earlier than the previous year yet they had no problems .

      Go figure.

    • It’s Me

      So, what you’re saying is you are confirming that you are clueless about the R&D and manufacturing scheduling process.

      If the changes to this years model were significant enough, it would have been a challenge to hit an arbitrary deadline, leading to a rush.

      Note: Oct 2011
      Note 2: Oct 2012
      Note 3: Sept 2013
      Note 4: Oct 2014
      Note 5: Aug 2015
      Note 7: Aug 2015

      See how they aren’t all a year apart? Some more, some less. There is no magic fairy dust that makes phone releases take 12 months.

      They set a deadline. They rushed to make it. Not sure why you keep trying to make excuses.

    • thereasoner

      The only clueless one is you, the biggest changes were with the Note 5 compared to the Note 4 and it released earlier with no problems. The changes between the Note 5 and 7 were much less and a full year was taken between release.

      The whole cut corners thing is a sham dreamed up by haters that makes zero sense based on established changes and release schedules.

    • It’s Me

      Nah. It just reality as much as that burns you. Deadlines often lead to rushing.

      Duh.
      (Oh, and one of the areas most changed was the battery…surprise, surprise that’s were the problem appears to be. Rushed)

    • thereasoner

      Why would it “burn” me ? I don’t do the fanboy nonsense that rules the likes of you, I have never owned a Note and I have no desire for any large phablet devices no matter who makes them.

      I’m getting a Pixel because I always buy from a different manufacturer each time and I like trying new stuff. I just stick with facts over the hate motivated speculation that governs those like you.

    • It’s Me

      LMFAO!

    • Matt

      theres definitely signs samsung wanted to beat Apple to the smartphone game. They even changed the note name to note 7 instead of note 6 cause in the consumers eyes they may think its an older device than iphone 7 and Samsung wanted to rush out to beat iphone 7 release.

    • Matt

      even the s7 and s7 have had lots of reports of exploding as well and is all over the place on media stories and tons of lawsuits against samsung. And the hoverboard with samsung made battery was exploding as well and had a huge hoverboard recall as well. And a samsung core prime exploded in a 6 year olds hands while playing a game on the samsung device. There’s differently a huge samsung manufacturing issue as these issues are involving several of their products

    • Rev0lver

      Yeah. It’s great except it occasionally bursts into flames.

    • Matt

      no apple doesn’t need to rush cause they simply just release the same exact phone as the last one but only have slight different changes and doesn’t take long to remove a headphone jack hahahaha lol lol.

  • Lion5

    This is ridiculous. For me, no other phone on the market compares. An exchange is not a good option for me. Exchanging will be like a downgrade. I will continue using mine for now. I have had zero problems with my original and replacement. They don’t even get hot when used extensively.

    • thefoolishone

      That is a pretty irresponsible attitude. Not saying this will happen, but if your phone causes a problem in the future (say, causing an airliner to emergency land), I wouldn’t be surprised if you could be liable for damages.

    • Jon Morse

      Lion5 isn’t wrong tho. Anything else is a downgrade. Big disappointment.

    • Dimitri

      While that is true, their stupidity by keeping it will cause more problems. Doesnt matter if nothing happened in Canada, if it does happen to them no lawyer or court will side with them.

    • It’s Me

      Someone has to win the Darwin Award. Just too bad they are usually willing to put others at risk too.

    • Sunny Lee

      …So you’re only going to use it UNTIL a problem arises? LOL.

      Seriously though, Samsung is likely keeping track of new productions vs. old. There’s a chance the “old” battery-problem phones won’t get a single update in an effort to persuade people like you to stop using it.

      And like the person said below, once this is all said and done and you’re still using the problem phone, any damage that happens to you, your property, or to others around you will be your responsibility. You really wanna take that chance?

    • Matt

      Samsung will just simply shut your device down to make people stop using them so Samsung won’t be responsible for liability down the road.

    • Dimitri

      Goodluck trying to get any lawyer or court to side with you if anything happens if the devices explodes or damages any property. They will tell you that u had a chance to exchange it and failed to do so. Thus you are responsible and your fault. Can’t blame Samsung for someone’s fault or stupidity for not sending it back or exchanging it.

      I was in the same thinking as you but realized that I won’t put my family, home, coworkers and others in danger because i love the phone and think nothing will. Happen.

  • thereasoner

    Between the Note still having issues and Apples Touch Disease issue facing class action lawsuits Google couldn’t have picked a better time to launch their new Pixel phones !

    • Do Do

      Except that some pundits are already making noise about this “pixel” being possibly the quickest unboxing and reboxing of an android phone yet when they get it. Apparently the camera and other things (I forget what they said) aren’t great. I’ll wait for more reviews. Unfortunately some people, like me, have to stick with the Note (4) line for work purposes. Samsung really effed up huge. This makes anything bad apple has ever done, like antennagate, look dwarfed in comparison.

    • thereasoner

      The cameras are showing great results in early side by side reviews, they say they are as fast as Samsungs and Apples now and low light performance because of the extra large pixels is also very good.

      What’s more is Googles brilliant use of the high quality on board VR sensors to assist in the cameras EIS processing for upwards of 200 adjustments per second! The video demonstration was quite impressive to say the least. A very smart move on Googles part to place those sensors in the phone itself instead of on the VR unit like Samsung did !

    • ciderrules

      That’s on stills only. Video performance sucks (as it does on all Snapdragon 82x processors). This is nicely explained by Anandtech. Even the S7 with the Exynos can’t do video as good as the iPhone.

      Nobody has an image processor as fast as Apple in the A9/A10, which is why they have superior video. It’s also why the iPhone 6S/7 can do 1080 at 120FPS.

    • thereasoner

      Actually, that’s for video as the very impressive demonstration showed, it’s not clear yet if it works with stills but I would imagine that it would.

      If you actually read about the Pixels and watched the reveal, various hands and early side by side comparisons ect then you would be afraid that the iPhone 7, that finally caught up to Samsung in camera performance in some respects, is now being surpassed….again !

    • southerndinner

      Shame the sound on the iPhone video is complete garbage. No point in recording video if you can’t hear anything.

    • samsvoc

      I beg to differ.
      DXOMark has given their highest rating of 89 to the new pixel cameras. That’s saying a lot.

    • Matt

      its never wise to purchase a new device the first week they get released as companies use you as beta tester to see if any consumers report issues and then send out updates later on etc. best to wait at least a month or two after the initial release so the companies can fine tune the reports consumers make.

    • ciderrules

      What does a problem with a 2 year old iPhone have to do with Pixel sales? Pixel is a complete joke compared to the iPhone 7. It will sell in very low numbers like all previous Nexus devices have.

    • thereasoner

      It doesn’t matter that the iPhone 6 is 2 years old NOW, it was failing since its FIRST year while Apple would still repair them.

    • ciderrules

      And how is that going to drive people to buy Pixel phones? The Note 7 I could see since people wanting an Android flagship and who already bought the Note 7 would be more likely to exchange it for an S7 or other Android phone.

      People with iPhone 6’s are not likely to switch to a Pixel because some of them are having issues. And if the class action wins then the remedy will be to repair or replace the iPhone they already have. They’re not going to get an option to purchase another companies phone.

    • thereasoner

      There is a better chance of iPhone users buying a Pixel as a result of being affected by Touch Disease than people affected by Samsungs battery failures. If for no other reason than that Note buyers really have no other equivalent device to turn to, it’s a specialized device in its own class, whereas people can easily replace the iPhone with something else imo.

    • ciderrules

      Funny how you claim iPhone users are sheep then turn around and claim iPhone users are suddenly going to switch to a Pixel. So which is it?

      Every single person who bought a Note 7 is affected. Every. Single. One. They’ve been told to stop using the devices and return them for refund or exchange.

    • thereasoner

      Personally I think iPhone users and Note users are the most dedicated to their brand but the circumstances suggest that iPhone users would switch more easily than the Note guys.

      Those Note users were keeping them even with the possibility of it catching their house on fire, not even iPhone users are that dedicated. If anything with Apples continuing sales declines people are already leaving the brand.

      Lastly, even if every Note users was affected, so what? It a couple of million devices, a drop in the bucket compared to iPhone 6/6+ sales and every single one of them have the same manufacturing flaws!

    • Sunny Lee

      A few things…

      1. They’re two completely different problems. Touch disease directly affects your enjoyment of the device, while “potential for exploding” is a lot less visceral.

      2. As of September 23 (quick Google search), over 500,000 Note 7s returned it for a new one. Clearly, a significant portion of users are returning them.

      3. Latest stats show 37% of iPhone 6+ and 22% of iPhone 6 are affected. Those numbers do not refer to “every single one of them”. Who taught you math? And it’s important to emphasize that it wasn’t 37% and 22% who returned an iPhone for an alternative, but those who are affected. Zero information about users’ “switchability” to another brand, but you decided to infer that anyway.

      Seriously though, what “circumstances” are you talking about that suggest iPhone users are more likely to switch than Note users? Or are you using opinions as fact? Because I can do the same. IMO, people who use iPhones like iOS, something that literally has no equivalent device. However, there are plenty of Android phablets with great specs that could easily be a suitable replacement. See how shitty arguing is when we both spout non-provable statements? Good try though.

    • thereasoner

      1. Yes, different. One more serious in the potential for danger and the other more serious in the amount of devices actually failing and the blind eye approach of the manufacturer that requires users to launch class action lawsuit.

      2. Actually far more than that have been returned since then but very few did before the new ones were available and it was reported that some 90% of those who had the opportunity for a full refund chose to stick with the Note instead. Now that’s dedication!

      3. I would love to see a link to your numbers of “affected” devices because unless Apple fixed the manufacturing process flaws at some point during the production cycle then ALL of the iPhone 6/6+ devices are missing both the reinforcing underfill and iC touch circuits metal plate protection that causes Touch Disease. If Apple did identify the problem at some point and fixed it then that just adds weight to the class action lawsuit claim that they knew about the problem but forced people after warranty to pay for the fix or buy a new device anyways.

      The circumstances and my reasoning for how many will leave Samsung over bad batteries vs how many people leaving Apple over things like Touch Disease are based on a number of factors like,
      – Note 7 users can still turn to a Note 5 in the meantime if they must have their Note exclusive features and there are other devices more like a Note on the market than any iPhone could ever be.
      – More people are affected by Touch Disease than the Note 7 battery debacle with the Note being a niche device and iPhone 6/6+ sales being several 10s of millions more.
      -Samsung did the right thing for their customers unlike Apple who had to be forced into dealing with their more wide spread issues because of class action lawsuits twice in this year alone for both error 53 bricking iPhones and now the Touch Disease debacle as well.
      – and lastly, the current sales results and forecasts that have seen Apple experiencing “record” sales declines in 2 consecutive quarters of 16% and 15% respectively and despite the introduction of the “popular” SE model , the staggering 25% decline in opening weekend sales reported for the new iPhone and the projection of continuing sales declines, even by Apple themselves, well into 2017 for the iPhone. Meanwhile Samsung just reported there guidance for the current quaternary and they are claiming yet another increase in sales and profit despite the Note battery problems.

      Face it, Apple is tanking while various Chinese brands, Samsung and now HTC report increased sales and profits and this is happening for a reason. It’s not just because iPhoneshe are boring, they have always been so, it’s because, at least in part, Apple has a penchant for turning their backs on their customers…that is when they aren’t stealing from them in ebook price fixing scams that is!

    • It’s Me

      So clueless.

  • Do Do

    So, they lied about knowing what the problem was or they lied about knowing which phones were affected? Clearly one or the other. I know fanboys will want to claim it was a mistake but you might get away with a negligence defence with the first one but how do you send out replacement phones with the same problem? Clearly they don’t take the “safety of their customers” seriously. Maybe if all their lithium ion products were banned in north america it would convince them to take these things more seriously.

    • thereasoner

      ….or neither because that would make the CPSC who approved the replacement program liars as well.

    • Do Do

      Except that the CPSC was “approving” based mostly on what they were being told by samsung.

    • thereasoner

      Nope, they did their own investigation to verify the cause and ensure a process was followed that prevented a reoccurrence. That is their mandate after all !

    • ciderrules

      No. See my response above.

    • It’s Me

      Clueless.

    • thereasoner

      More nonsense. Samsung and the CPSC released a joint statement long before replacements were available.

      I seriously don’t know what you guys are going on about, it doesn’t serve Samsung well to decieve the CPSC and the facts are that the CPSC approved of Samsungs measures in dealing with the problem. Those are undisputed facts, you guys are just shoveling hate motivated and paranoia induced conspiracy theories.

    • It’s Me

      Really? Seriously? You’re going to even try to claim that?

      Canadians were receiving their replacements notes by Sept 15.
      https://mobilesyrup.com/2016/09/15/canadians-start-receiving-note-7-replacements-and-they-dont-feature-a-blue-s/

      Co-incidentally, that’s the same day the CPSC and Samsung made their joint statement announcing the US recall. So yeah, outside of the US, they were shipping “fixed” units before CPSC signed off on anything.

    • thereasoner

      Seriously? More manipulative BS? The FIRST statement was on September 9th, the 15th was a mere formality!

      While it’s true that reports have some getting devices earlier than the 19th scheduled for Canada and the 21st for the US the link you provided was for Canadian Notes that the CPSC had no say in anyways! Health Canada however did and in your own link, had you bothered to read it, they issued their joint statement with Samsung “earlier in the week” of the 15th, so also before new devices were available .

      I’m curious if you can even answer these questions ; do you actually believe that your behavior is normal? I mean to have such an uncontrollable hatred towards something as benign as a company that it motivates you to not only lie and manipulate but also to throw so much of your life away on line dedicated to said hatred. Do you seriously have nothing better to do with your life? Have you or those around you not considered some form of therapy?

      I’m not making a dig at you here, I’m serious and although you aren’t the only one online to display this rather disturbed behavior you are indeed one of the more seriously afflicted I must say.

    • Scio

      I agree with you. He talks with so much bias and it has affected his judgment

    • It’s Me

      Does it matter whether the CPSC had a say in our replacements? Are our replacements expected to be less safe? The undisputed fact is that Samsung was shipping replacements before CPSC signed off on anything.

      Hatred? What hated? I honestly have no hate for Samsung. I work with them very closely. Might be in Seoul early in the new year to see them. I’m personally vested in seeing them do well. I like their staff and I like their products.

      What I do dislike is the constant shilling I see here, especially in this particular story. You guys can’t even keep your excuses straight. You in particular have gone from minimizing the extend (“only a tineey weeny fraction of a percentage are affected in anyway”), to trying to shift discussion to Apple at all costs, to blaming some unrelated company (ITM), back to Apple, to blaming CPSC.

      In this case, blame Samsung. No one else is at fault.

      (Personal note: if one were to be all tied up in obsessive hate for a company that doesn’t even affect them, I’d suggest staying away from sharp tools and perhaps not driving on highways).

    • ciderrules

      No. As someone who has worked for Transport Canada and vehicle recalls, this is not how it works.

      Samsung would have to explain to the CPSC what the issue was and how it was corrected. An engineer for CPSC would discuss this with Samsung and if their explanation made sense then they sign off on it. The CPSC doesn’t have the time or resources to do a full engineering analysis on every recalled product. So they rely on the company to do most of the work and they approve the recall.

      However, this time around things will be different.

    • thereasoner

      Look, the CPSC said it themselves when they berated Samsung for not involving them right away, that consumers deserve the involvement of a 3rd party source to verify that replacement devices were safe. That is their job!

    • It’s Me

      No one ever accused a government agency of doing their job well.

      Regardless of you constantly trying to shift blame, the only party responsible for this fiasco is Samsung. Not Apple. Not TMI/ITM (as you constantly tried to convince others). Not CPSC. Just Samsung.

    • thereasoner

      I agree , that goes without saying. I just said that the CPSC isn’t coming off well here either NOT that they are responsible.

    • ciderrules

      They don’t verify the devices. They don’t go to the manufacturing plants and do a hands-on inspection. They rely on what Samsung tells them what the fault was and what the fix was.

      Think of it like a building inspector. They will do a visual inspection to check for obvious stuff, but they’re not going to start ripping out all the walls to see what the plumbing or electrical looks like.

      That is, until a certain builder starts having issues with their buildings.

    • thereasoner

      They verify that the replacements were safe, they were satisfied that the problem was addressed, there’s no reason to believe otherwise either on Samsungs or the CPSC’s part.

      Anything else is pure parinoid speculation!

    • ciderrules

      If Samsung said the batteries from SDI were bad and that new Note 7’s would stop using those batteries, then what do you think CPSC would do? Travel to the battery manufacturers and do a detailed analysis of them? No, they’re going to have an engineer ask Samsung to explain the problem and then they’ll sign off. That’s it.

      This time it won’t be so easy for Samsung. The CPSC will do a much more thorough investigation which means the Note 7 will now take months before it gets approved for sale. Samsung used up their goodwill on this recall.

      Further, if another Samsung product has a recall (like a TV or laptop) it will face more scrutiny than previously because if the Note 7 incident.

    • Do Do

      That makes total logical sense and lets not forget they’re currently in the news for washers catching fire also.

    • thereasoner

      OMG, you are truly hilarious cider. So the CPSC will actually do their job “this time”, Lmao! and your extreme parinoid thinking has you jumping to the conclusion that Samsung continued to use bad batteries on purpose because what?…they weren’t satisfied with the first PR debacle so they wanted a second one?

      Lmfao!

    • Do Do

      Well, if you check around, now people are suggesting that this may explain why they had so many phones laying around to replace all the phones but they didn’t actually check what they were doing etc etc. This isn’t paranoid, this is what happens when you lose trust. EVERYONE will now wonder if 1, is Samsung telling the truth and/or 2 does samsung know what they’re doing and 3 do they worry about customer safety or not? You could say it’s paranoid if there one story but now we’re into the second round AND don’t forget their washers. They don’t seem to worry too much about setting their customers on fire.

    • thereasoner

      Yep, paranoid and frankly dumb! No company is ever going to repeat the same mistake twice and take those losses twice, it’s just nothing short of idiotic to even suggest otherwise!

      As for the time table for replacements, they make perfect sense. Samsung was tabbed with an estimated 12 million Note 7 sales by the end of the year by industry analysts. Those same guys raised their estimates to between 15-18 million when the strong demand was ascertained. That’s in the ball park of 4 million a month or so of sales so clearly Samsung had plenty of time to come up with the approximately 2 million needed for the recall.

      Honestly, you guys are letting your personal hatred for a company cloud your judgment and produce ridiculous speculation that doesn’t even make sense unless Samsung is trying to go down in flames on purpose!

    • Matt

      there has been other devices that had 2 recalls lots of times. Nokia long ago had 2 recalls and messed up twice

    • Do Do

      Now you using the word “hate” to describe how I feel about samsung is the dumbest thing of everything you’ve expressed so far. You need to get a grip. I’m just as critical of Apple and whichever corporation when it come to putting profits ahead of the public. Especially when there appears to be some circumstantial evidence that it may have been with at least some prior knowledge that this could have been stopped.

    • Phonefan

      I don’t think anyone is saying they intentionally used bad batteries after the first recall. I think it is clear that the problem extends beyond a battery defect from a supplier. I believe Samsung rushed their initial investigation and review and concluded a problem that was unfortunately not the real issue. It happens but that is why it would have been better if they took their time and ate the cost. I get it they tried to resolve it quickly for the consumers to save face but look what happened. If they took more time they most likely would have found it was a design issue. Funny thing is I read somewhere a Samsung head actually admitted that early on in the recall process that it was a design issue with the battery being too big for its compartment. Seriously they should have re-released this phone with a smaller battery I would have still bought this phone with all the features.

      Also what Cider is saying is Samsung used their goodwill along with their initial investigation results to get sign off for the first recall. Now that this has happened the CPSC will have no choice but to conduct a more thorough investigation before signing off a second time.

    • thereasoner

      …and all I was saying is that both Samsung and the CPSC must have been satisfied with the conclusion and remedy or they wouldn’t have approved the exchanges. As far as rushing the investigation and talk of a different cause, that is at best speculation at this point but we should know more soon. Either way Samsung was “eating the costs” , it would have made no difference to take another week or two. It’s obvious that they and the CPSC felt that the cause was determined and we may find that those initial conclusions are still correct for all we know.

      You are of course entitled to “believe” what you want and jump to whatever conclusions that you see fit but I deal in fact not speculation.

    • Matt

      there won’t be a second time. Samsung has pulled the plug on note 7 and won’t re-release it and they stopped production of the note 7 indefinitely. And the note line won’t be back as the note name is diminished now. Samsung will most likely have a rebrand for a different name for future on.

    • h2oflyer

      If the battery was too big for the designated space you would see a higher incident of failures. Samsung could’ve released the replacements with a smaller battery which would’ve downgraded the device. I still believe it is a charging problem that can’t be fixed with a software patch.

      I agree it is a design flop and Samsung knows exactly what the forecasted failure rate is going to be, hence the shut down.

    • Do Do

      “If the battery was too big for the designated space you would see a higher incident of failures.”

      I’m not sure about that, I think most people drop their phone, when they do the battery always goes flying as the back cover falls off. So if it’s non removable then maybe something else happens which leads to fire. There’s a video on youtube that shows how easy it is to catch these batteries on fire. Basically, any impact can theoretically cause them to catch fire.

    • h2oflyer

      Hundreds of thousands of phones get dropped without battery failures. Yes you can damage a lithium battery with severe shock.

    • Do Do

      “I don’t think anyone is saying they intentionally used bad batteries after the first recall.”

      No, I haven’t read that but I have read from more than one source that they believe Samsung knew before the first release. If it can be proven, then it’s not paranoia is it. It’s evidence.

    • Matt

      samsung definitely knows long long ago their batteries have major issues with them. their s7 line has been out for quite some time way before note 7 and s7 models have had tons and tons of reports of explosions and samsung is in middle of several lawsuits. their samsung core prime phone exploded in a 6 year olds hands while playing a game on it. their hoverboard was recently recalled as well. So Samsung definitely already knows and is aware there’s issues with their devices. This first recall should of just taken the note 7 off the market right away and not send out other devices at all.

    • Matt

      Samsung has already had other problems from their other products. They just finished being sued for s7 exploding as well. And samsung core prime exploded in a 6 year old hands while playing a game on the samsung phone. The hoverboard was recalled just recently as well. Samsung definitely has a major manufacturing issue as many of their devices are malfunctioning.

    • John W

      Honestly it all happened at such a quick turnaround i am not surprised. They had replacement devices out in such a hurry it makes you wonder about their entire Q & A workflow.

  • Jesse

    In other news.. Google Pixel XL pre-orders go up!!

    • thereasoner

      Are there more in stock? Last I heard they were sold out.

    • Matt

      just wait for the LG V20 to be released will be a way way better device

    • JonathanM

      Except nobody wants to spend $1000 on a phone with a huge useless chin and a camera without OIS.

    • Jesse

      But yet the 128gb model is out of stock… interesting.

    • JonathanM

      Previous nexus phones were also “out of stock” for months. It’s not hard for something to be sold out when you didn’t make many to begin with.

    • thereasoner

      Why not? People have been buying huge bezel iPhones with less features and without iOS for years until the iPhone 7 finally got it.

      Besides that, Google has a video demonstration showing how well its brilliant implementation of EIS in place OIS really works on the Pixel devices. It was a smart move for Google to put the high calibre VR sensors on the phone instead of the Daydream headsets like Samsung did because they can also be used for the EIS processing as well with adjustments to stabilization of up to 200 times per second ! The early results are impressive to say the least, so are the side by side comparisons out so far that also show very good low light performance thanks to the huge pixels used in the cameras.

    • Matt

      nah LG V20 is way better and is the top phone to get as of right now when it’s fully released

  • Adam

    Mobile Syrup owes it to its readers to keep following this story and really do some crack journalism. These press releases don’t cut it. First of all, we need to know what Telus/Bell/Rogers are doing to facilitate the returns. Second, we need to know what is going to be done about accessories bought like cases, chargers, screen protectors, etc. that are now totally useless. Third, we need to know about compensation. How much TIME has been spent by consumers on this? How much time does it take to return a phone? You need to drive to the store during business hours, stand in life, explain your situation, spend an hour doing the return process, then you need to transfer all your files (AGAIN) from the old phone to the new phone. We’re talking a lot of time wasted, gas money (or bus fare) to the place. No, I am not being entitled, this is just a fact. All these are legitimate questions. Samsung COO of Canada Paul Brennan should be asked tough questions. Since he thinks so highly of himself and the way his team has handled the first recall, maybe ask him some tough question. Be a voice for the people of Canada. Thanks mon!

    • Myth

      I agree, but it’s not jus his mobile syrup. The people that got bad phones instead of the replacement ones they should have should contact news outlet and let the media (In canada) know about how samsung canada is really handling this.

    • Not for you

      Chill. It’s thanksgiving weekend, and most people are (rightly) not working.

      And next time a shiny new toy comes out? Might want to wait awhile before indulging your lust for brand new hardware. Let someone else be the guinea pig.

    • Matt

      exactly never wise to jump quickly and go out and buy the new device that got released that week right away. cause basically the manufactures are using you as a beta test to figure out if any reports of issues will be reported in the first month and then they’ll send out updates or patches later on from the reports they get. Best to always wait at least a month or so after the initial release of a device and have all the kinks all sorted out.

    • Mr_Smoosh

      The potential for products exploding should not be a decision bullet in buying anything.

    • Phonefan

      I agree completely with your post. Samsung should also release details about their investigation to the public especially Note 7 owners as a respect for our time and investment. The last thing they want to do is use PR spin and not be transparent. Who would trust Samsung at this moment? I am not saying they knew about the faults because that would be a really bad accusation but the fact they did not even deny the text sent to the man from Kentucky is quite disturbing.

  • Anouar Sarout

    What to do if I have a Note 7 (with green battery icon) bought from kijiji or given to me as a gift but with no receipt?

    • JBen

      Same for me…

  • Marco Simone

    So depressing. One of the BEST phones I have ever used. EVER.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

      Yah. It’s a bummer.

  • LarryD

    Anyone wonder if the overheating battery is related to the type of chipset in the Note 7? The article states that there have been no reported issues with the Canadian replacements and if they’re like the S7 and S7 Edge in Canada, they use the Exynos chipsets. Whereas in the USA market and others, the phone uses the Qualcomm chipsets. Makes me wonder and say Hmm? I’m no expert of course, but you never know….

    • Joel Agpaoa

      I wonder the same too. No reported cases in Canada or the UK

    • Phonefan

      Canada is using the snapdragon like US unlike the S7 and S7 Edge which is Exynos. I attribute no reported cases in Canada more to probability attributed to the volume (22K vs 1M). The fact that Samsung Canada has finally released a statement means that all Note 7 no matter the region is affected.

    • Matt

      s7 and s7 edge also have had tons of reports of exploding as well. And one major case is in court in a civil lawsuit against samsung which injured a guy really badly from a s7 exploding. and another lawsuit has been file against samsung for a samsung core prime exploding in a 6 year olds hands while playing a game on the samsung phone.

    • h2oflyer

      I have to think the problem is in the 820 and Qualcomm fast charge circuitry.

      There were reported S7 melt downs in the US, but none that I have heard of in Canada with S7s using the Exynos 8890.

  • Rudy

    The note 7 was a great phone despite the batteries . if Telus will give a full refund {which they probably will not ,even as samsung said} I am going to wait till the next note or what ever it will be called to come out . This note 7 series Was a humongous cluster duck . I feel They Will come back . D for F

    • Dimitri

      They will have to as its a dangerous phone and the manufacturer is telling them to do so. All carriers have to comply with the manufacturers request to avoid any legal action taken by a customer. If a carrier declines to offer a refund to a dangerous device meanwhile the manufacturer is requesting it, anyone could challenge them to a lawsuit and the carrier will lose.

      Samsung screwed up real bad here.

    • Matt

      could also make a formal complaint against a carrier to CCTS as well for not complying

  • Andrew English

    It looks like Samsung will be removing the N7 from their inventory if they are suggesting that people should exchange them for the S7 or S7 Edge. Though I going to bet the issue isn’t with the battery at all, but either the circuit leading do or the one which is connected to the battery. The connected the battery is supposed to stop over charging and regulate the power.

    • samsvoc

      I think you’re right. Might not be the battery but the circuitry relating to the battery. Samsung engineers will earn their money this week trying to find the true cause.

    • Matt

      probably be fired is more like it.

    • samsvoc

      Looks that way. Samsung just announced the death of the note 7. It’s done, finished, kaput . Who said, they’re too big to fail! ????

    • Matt

      even the s7 and s7 edge have the same exploding reports as well. and many lawsuits against samsung for s7 and s7 edge explosion incidents. even the samsung core prime exploded in a 6 year olds hands while playing a game on the samsung core prime phone. And lots of lawsuits when samsungs hoverboards were exploding as well and that huge recall debacle as well.

  • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

    D……….’…………..O…………….H.

  • Corcodel S Mikeling

    hmm..i still dont think its a design issue. if it was i think we would have way more than 120+ cases. and majority of these cases are in the US. i dont think they even know. too bad, love the phone.

    • h2oflyer

      I’m convinced it’s a design fault with the fast charge circuitry. How many of the exploding phones were always fast charged?

      I know for a fact through my own experience with defective Samsung wireless charging pads without working fans on fast charge.After exchanging my Samsung wireless charger my S7 with Exynos never gets hotter than 36C on fast charge. That’s how it’s supposed to be.

    • h2oflyer

      I disagree. Im convinced it’s a design flop and Samsung knows the projected failure rate, hence the shut down.

  • h2oflyer

    When Samsung “refurbished ” the phones, did they change batteries. I don’t think so!

    If they went into the phone and changed the battery icon to green, they probably tried to change software that controlled battery charging. I now believe they know it’s a hardware chipset problem and there is nothing they can do about it.

  • ObstacleMan

    I’ve been trying to get a refund from them for a while.. I bought it when I was in Toronto at the Sherway Gardens Samsung Experience Store. But I live in Ottawa. I don’t really want to drive all the way back there and take a day off to return it. Samsung should refund me just as they would from someone who purchased online.

