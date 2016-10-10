Samsung officially asks carrier and retail partners globally to stop selling the Galaxy Note 7 [Update from Samsung Canada]

The saga of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 has taken another twist with the manufacturer now asking device owners to power down their devices and carrier and retail partners to halt sales.
After a number of recent reports of replacement Note 7s catching fire in the Unites States, Samsung has released a statement noting it’s currently conducting another investigation into its latest flagship device.
“We are working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note 7. Because consumers’ safety remains our top priority, Samsung will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7 while the investigation is taking place,” said Samsung.
Samsung Canada has not responded to the report, however, in a statement to MobileSyrup on October 9th, the company’s Canadian division stated the following:
“Samsung understands the concern of Canadian consumers following U.S.-based reports related to replacement Note 7 devices. There have been no reported incidents with replacement Note 7s in Canada.”
A statement posted to Samsung’s official website reads as follows:
“We remain committed to working diligently with the CPSC, carriers and our retail partners to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation. Consumers with an original Galaxy Note7 or replacement Galaxy Note7 should power down and take advantage of the remedies available, including a refund at their place of purchase. For more information, consumers should visit samsung.com/us/note7recall or contact 1-844-365-6197.”
On its site, Samsung revised statement notes that Note 7 owners should “exchange your current Galaxy Note7 for a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge and replacement of any Galaxy Note7 specific accessories with a refund of the price difference between devices; or Contact your point of purchase to obtain a full refund.”
Update – October 10 at 9:00pm: We received the following statement from Samsung Canada:
“At Samsung Canada we remain committed to working diligently with regulatory authorities, carriers and our retail partners to take all necessary steps to resolve the situation. Canadian consumers with either an original Galaxy Note7 or replacement Galaxy Note7 device should power down and stop using the device. Details of the remedies available for Note7 customers, which will include a full refund at their place of purchase, will be announced shortly. For more information, Canadian consumers should contact 1-800-SAMSUNG.”
