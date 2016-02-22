News
PREVIOUS|

Researchers from Queen’s University have created the first working flexible smartphone

Feb 22, 2016

7:14 PM EDT

10 comments

While companies like LG and Samsung have been showing off concept flexible phones for a number of years, the first group to create a smartphone that actually uses the technology in a meaningful way are researchers from Queens University.

ReFlex is the world’s first full-colour display that is powered by Android 4.4 KitKat. The prototype has a multi-touch pressure sensitive display that gives tactile feedback.

reflexangrybirds2

“This represents a completely new way of physical interaction with flexible smartphones,” says Roel Vertegaal, director of the Human Media Lab at Queen’s University. “When this smartphone is bent down on the right, pages flip through the fingers from right to left, just like they would in a book. More extreme bends speed up the page flips. Users can feel the sensation of the page moving through their fingertips via a detailed vibration of the phone. This allows eyes-free navigation, making it easier for users to keep track of where they are in a document.”

The research team released a video to show off the ReFlex in action. Vertegaal believes that bendable, flexible smartphones should launch within five years, but reports from both Samsung and LG have pointed to bendable smartphones arriving by the end of 2016 or early 2017.

Source: Queen’s University

Related Articles

News

Sep 18, 2017

5:08 PM EDT

Canada’s average internet speeds break 60Mbps mark in newest Speedtest Global Index

Syrup Community

Jun 19, 2017

10:15 AM EDT

Poll: How important is a water resistant smartphone?

News

May 6, 2016

6:00 PM EDT

Queen’s University researchers unveil HoloFlex, a flexible smartphone that renders 3D images

Features

Apr 14, 2016

4:59 PM EDT

Hands-on with ReFlex, the flexible Android-powered smartphone developed by Queen’s University r...

Comments

  • Theo

    Wow, I wonder what billion dollar organizations sponsored their research!

    • Ridge

      Come on, can’t we just believe that Life’s Good, and they did it on their own?

    • Garrett Cooper

      It’s early, but this is getting my vote for post of the day. God job kind sir!

    • Longtin

      All the students that overpay to go there haha

  • Do Do

    Not pretty yet but at least they understand the difference between flexible and curved.

  • p_lindsay

    This is pretty cool but didn’t Nokia do basically the same thing in like 2010 or 2011?

  • FlamesFan89

    Go Queen’s!
    Cha Gheill!

  • Pingback: Computing News()

  • Pingback: Computing News()

  • Pingback: www.itsupport.life()