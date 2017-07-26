In two weeks McDelivery has delivered more than 420,000 McNuggets across Canada

McDelivery with UberEATS launched only two weeks ago. In that time, the service has already delivered more than 420,000 McNuggets, according to Uber Canada.
One user used the UberEATS app to order 30 times, while another placed an order for 155 items at once.
Canadians are lovin’ #McDelivery – check out https://t.co/Hd5SPjLevX to feel the love this #McDeliveryDay! #UberEATS pic.twitter.com/s01n52qx0R
— Uber Canada (@Uber_Canada) July 26, 2017
Additional stats reveal that one uberEATS user ordered 200 McNuggets in one order and that the Junior Chicken is the most popular item on the menu.
Today Global McDelivery Day is being celebrated at more than 7,800 restaurants and 47 countries around the world. To mark the day in Canada, McDonald has placed McDelivery Bench will appear in secret locations across Toronto, Edmonton, Ottawa and Montreal where people can order meals, while supplies last, says a press release.
By the end of the summer, McDelivery plans to offer its services through 31 restaurants in Montreal, 18 in Ottawa, 145 in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, 43 in Edmonton and 20 in Calgary.
To access McDelivery, download the UberEATs app, available on iOS or Android, enter your information and location and click the McDonald’s option. The application shows the closest McDonald’s to your location and allows you to start ordering immediately.
Comments