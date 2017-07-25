News
Toronto’s House of VR to host interactive showcase of AR art book ‘Prosthetic Reality’

Jul 25, 2017

2:37 PM EDT

augmented reality artwork on phone

Toronto’s House of VR virtual reality lounge will be featuring an interactive showcase from the viral hit art book, Prosthetic Reality from August 1st-15th.

The book, created by EyeJack, uses augmented reality technology to allow viewers to digitally interact with physical artwork. An otherwise static piece of artwork is enhanced with flashing colours, moving objects and more. “This collection is a showcase of the art form and a historical document that captures the first wave of augmented reality artists” says Sutu, artist and founder of EyeJack.

Altogether, the exhibit showcases the work of 30 international artists, digital animators and sound designers. House of VR suggests bringing earbud headphones “for the best experience.”

The event also has activities for children. House of VR has also partnered with Crayola Canada to turn the facility’s pillow lounge into a AR colouring zone. Known as Colour Alive 2.0, the program brings colours and characters to life through AR, giving kids an interactive digital creative experience.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Source: House of VR 

