Facebook celebrates World Emoji Day with new ‘The Emoji Movie’ stickers

Facebook is celebrating World Emoji Day by adding 16 new stickers based on the upcoming The Emoji Movie.
To send the new stickers, Facebook users should:
1. Open a new or existing chat in the Messenger app and tap on the smiley icon
2. Search “Emoji Movie” in the ‘search stickers’ bar
3. Select a sticker(s) and send
Facebook has also revealed some figures on emoji use on the platform. According to the company, every day there are more than 60 million emojis are used on Facebook more than 5 billion emojis used.
Facebook says the most used emoji in Canada is the ‘heart’ icon. The most used emoji on Facebook globally in the last 30 days was the ‘Face With Tears of Joy,’ followed by ‘Smiling Face With Heart-Shaped Eyes and Face Throwing a Kiss.’ Meanwhile, the most used emoji on Messenger in the last 30 days was the ‘Face With Tears of Joy,’ followed by ‘Face Throwing a Kiss’ and ‘Smiling Face With Heart-Shaped Eyes.’
In other World Emoji Day celebrations, Apple recently previewed new emoji coming to its platforms later this year.
Image credit: IMDB
