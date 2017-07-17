News
PREVIOUS|

Google Duo has been downloaded more than 100 million times across Android and iOS

Jul 17, 2017

2:09 PM EDT

9 comments

Image of Google Duo app icon

Google Duo has been downloaded more 100 million times across Android and iOS, according to Amit Fulay, head of product at Google.

Fulay announced the milestone on Saturday afternoon. It comes just prior to the video calling app’s one-year anniversary on August 16th. Duo hit its most recent prior milestone in May when Google announced the app had been downloaded more than 50 million times.

It’s an impressive milestone, to be sure, especially given the fact that the number of Duo downloads has doubled in two months. However, as Android Authority points out, even if an Android user downloads and subsequently deletes an app off of their smartphone, that install still counts towards the app’s total download count (multiple reinstalls, however, do not change an app’s download count).

Moreover, since this past December, Android OEMs have been required to preload the app on any devices they ship to consumers. As such, anytime someone activates a new Android device, Duo’s download number, as well as the download number of every other app that comes pre-installed on a device, increases, even if the user never launches them.

Indeed, notably missing from this week’s announcement is any information on monthly active users. Until Google releases that information, we won’t know just how well Duo is doing.

Source: Twitter Via: Android Authroity

Related Articles

Business

Oct 12, 2017

8:05 AM EDT

Deepmind opens second international lab in Montreal

News

Oct 11, 2017

9:07 PM EDT

Here’s another render of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, codenamed ‘Blanc’ [Update]

News

Sep 15, 2016

7:04 PM EDT

Google messaging app Duo has 10 million downloads, but its rank doesn’t show it

News

Oct 7, 2016

5:18 PM EDT

Android OEMs no longer required to preinstall Hangouts on their smartphones

Comments

  • carloadunicorn

    I just had another of those “oh yeah, I’d forgotten about that service” moment. I don’t know anyone who uses it.

    • It’s Me

      Tons of downloads. Sometimes it’s telling what they don’t say. Like how many active users or how many messages being sent.

  • gommer strike

    Google…what? Oh I’m sorry, Duo. Well hey. It’s doing better than say…that Peach app.

  • I’m curious what the usage stats are, not just the number of downloads.

    • It’s Me

      That’s a good question. Shame they didn’t mention it.

  • FlamesFan89

    I use it frequently with my parents. They love to see and talk to the kids. The quality seems to be miles ahead of Hangouts, and my parents, who have an iPad, say that they prefer it to Facetime which they do with some friends of theirs.

    Now if only Google could get that Allo web client running, they might have some winning services on their hands

  • Erwin_Ign

    Maybe because it’s preloaded to most Android devices, nothing really to be impressed about.

  • Pingback: Stock Android SMS, dialer and contacts app will soon integrate Google Duo – High Tech Newz()

  • Pingback: Stock Android SMS, dialer and contacts app will soon integrate Google Duo | Daily Update()