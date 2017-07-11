Government of Canada to invest $10 million in faster internet for British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba

The Government of Canada has announced plans to invest nearly $10 million into faster internet across British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba. Altogether, this will serve more than 3,500 households in 22 rural and remote communities across the three provinces.
The funding comes from the Connecting Canadians federal program, which provides underserved communities with Internet access at speeds of five megabits per second or more.
The companies receiving funding are:
- Commstream of Winnipeg, which will receive $5 million for work on 1,900 households in communities throughout Manitoba.
- Arrow Technology Group of Edmonton, which will receive $2.6 million to improve service for 1,000 households in Alberta
- CityWest of Prince Rupert, which will receive $1.7 million to improve service in 520 households in northern British Columbia
- Community Wireless Networks of Bamfield, which will receive $425,000 to go towards 120 households in remote British Columbia
The fund is part of the government’s Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to create well-paying jobs for middle-class workers.
This announcement follows a “Connect to Innovate” federal program announced last December which will see $500 million invested in rural and remote communities across the country.
Source: Government of Canada
