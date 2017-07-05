Rogers changes Share plan offerings, reduces price of 10GB Premium+ Tab plan

Rogers has quietly overhauled its Share plan offerings, cutting prices on certain existing plans and introducing new offerings with different data allotments.
The carrier cut its 1GB, 5GB, 15GB, 30GB and 60GB plans in favour of 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, 10GB, 20GB, 40GB and 80GB allotments.
In many cases, the new plans compare favourably to the previous prices offered by the telecom giant, sourced via internet archive service the Wayback Machine on June 30th.
Below, check out the 10GB, 20GB and 40GB plans as they stand today:
And in comparison, see the corresponding plan options from June 30th:
Notably, the 10GB Premium+ Tab plan with Canada-wide calling, formerly $155 CAD per month, is now $145. Meanwhile, at the same price tier, the 2GB plan went from $110 to $105.
In less direct comparisons, rather than offering its Premium+ Tab 5GB plan with Canada-wide calling for $125, Rogers is now offering a 4GB plan for $120 and 6GB for $130.
Replacing the 15GB plan, which was priced at $175 in that tier, is the 20GB plan for $190. The new $260 40GB Premium+ Tab plan takes the place of the $245 30GB plan. Finally, the 60GB plan, priced at $395, makes way for the new 80GB plan for $370.
Meanwhile, at the lower end, there’s less of a margin between new and old No Tab pricing with Share Everything+.
The new 2GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling is $5 less than the former version, for instance, at $85 per month, while the 10GB plan is unchanged at $130.
The 80GB No Tab plan, however, is still a strong deal at $355 compared with $370 for 60GB previously.
Along with these plan changes, Rogers upped its data overage fees from $0.05 to $0.07 — making 1GB of data $70, in step with Bell’s recent change.
“Our customers are using more data than ever and we’re constantly investing in our network to meet their demand for data and speed and have invested billions in the last 5 years,” a Rogers spokesperson told MobileSyrup’s request for comment.
“We’ve updated our plans so they’re more in line with our customers’ usage and offer them more value on their monthly rates.”
Source: Rogers
