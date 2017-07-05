Portable Nintendo Switch dongle docks start to appear online, but they aren’t original

Now that the Nintendo Switch has been on the market for a few months, third-party, significantly more portable docks are slowly dropping, though they aren’t exactly completely original devices.
The SFANS Adapter, a super-portable dongle device that attaches to the Switch, allowing the console to run in docked mode while attached to a television, has been getting positive reviews and is a decent alternative to the Switch’s bulky dock, at least according to early reports.
The accessory, however, isn’t unique and is in fact a device known as the CF001, a dongle that’s widely available in China and designed to be used with Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ — devices that use the same USB Type-C proprietary connector as the Switch. These devices typically retail for $30 in China and are designed to mimic the functionality of the Galaxy S8’s DeX dock.
The SFANS is currently available on Indiegogo for $59 USD plus the cost of shipping. The dongle features an HDMI out, AC input and two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and two USB 3.1 Type-C ports.
A similar device, called the Switch-Con, is available on Kickstarter for $69 USD and seems to utilize the same CF001 circuitboard to create a device that’s similar to the SFANS Adapter. Accessory manufacturer Nyko has also announced portable dock for the Nintendo Switch, though it doesn’t seem to be available for purchase yet. A quick Amazon search also reveals a number of third-party, slightly smaller Switch docks that aren’t exactly portable.
As an avid Switch player who often takes the console on the go, it would be great to be able to plug it into a television without having to bring the console’s bulky, full-sized official dock along with me.
