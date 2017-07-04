Upcoming Moto X4 will feature Snapdragon 630, dual cameras and waterproofing, says new report

Motorola plans to update one of its most popular handsets, the Moto X, according to a new report from prominent leaker Evan Blass.
The 5.2-inch Moto X4 will feature “impressive but not envelope-pushing internals,” according to Blass. He says Motorola wants to — taking a cue from the original Moto X — create a smartphone that features “a top-notch user experience at an affordable price.” To that end, the Moto X4 will include a 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage in its top-of-the-line configuration. It will also feature a 6,300mAh battery, an IP68 water- and dust-resistant case, as well as Android 7.1.
Let's stop calling it "Moto X 2017," eh? pic.twitter.com/dBnUr5n7CU
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 13, 2017
Furthermore, the phone will include dual rear cameras. Blass says Motorola has gone with two 8- and 12-megapixel sensors. On the front of the device, is a 16-megapixel camera.
Lastly, while not relevant to Canada, Blass says the Moto X will be one of the first non-Google branded phones that will work with the search giant’s Fi MNVO wireless network.
Expect Motorola to release the Moto X4 later this year.
Source: VentureBeat
