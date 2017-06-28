News
PREVIOUS

Thalmic Labs files patent for a wearable head-mounted display

Jun 28, 2017

9:30 AM EDT

1 comments

Thalmic Labs

Thalmic Labs has filed a patent as it continues to work heads-down on its next product.

The filing describes a wearable heads-up display like Google Glass and Sony Glasstron, but acknowledges that these displays have struggled to gain traction in the consumer market because of a lack of style, and an overall bulky look.

“The ‘display’ component of a wearable heads-up display is either transparent or at a periphery of the user’s field of view so that it does not completely block the user from being able to see their external environment,” it reads. “There is a need in the art for wearable heads-up displays of more aesthetically-appealing design that are capable of providing high-quality images to the user without limiting the user’s ability to see their external environment.”

The patent filing also describes a photopolymer “often using in holography,” and curved eyeglass lens designs.

“This curvature is used to impart desired optical properties on light passing therethrough and also enables more natural and better-fitting aesthetic designs for eyeglass frames compared to flat planar lens geometries,” it reads.

Thalmic Labs filed a patent in August 2016 referencing an “eyebox” which it described as “[a] user [being] able to see all of the content/imagery provided by the device.”

Source: Twitter

This article was originally published on BetaKit

Related Articles

News

Jan 18, 2017

9:55 AM EDT

Thalmic hires Under Armour’s former head of connected products as VP of product experience

News

Sep 19, 2016

3:23 PM EDT

Thalmic Labs says it’s developing a new computer interface to ‘seamlessly blend the r...

News

Sep 19, 2016

8:58 AM EDT

Waterloo’s Thalmic Labs raises $120 million, plans to release new products soon

Comments