News
PREVIOUS|

Android Pay now supports American Express cards in Canada

Jun 28, 2017

9:36 AM EST

28 comments

Android Pay app icon on Android

Less than a month after its official launch in Canada, Android Pay now supports American Express consumer, small business and corporate cards.

With the addition of AMEX cards, Android Pay supports debit and credit cards from nine different financial institutions, including major banks like Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank. Notably, however, TD Canada Trust and RBC have yet to join the fold.

The full list of currently supported debit and credit cards can be found on Google’s website. If you’re having issues adding your card to the app, check out our how-to.

Correction: an earlier version of this article incorrectly said CIBC did not support Android Pay.

Source: American ExpressGoogle

Related Articles

News

Nov 1, 2017

9:30 AM EST

Samsung Pay partners with Scotiabank and ATB Financial, now supports Interac [Update]

Business

Nov 7, 2017

4:56 PM EST

American Express Canada launches digital payment solution for businesses

News

Oct 27, 2015

5:34 PM EST

Apple Pay coming to Canada this year, but only for American Express customers

News

Dec 11, 2017

3:05 PM EST

Canadian Geographic creates residential school Google Earth Voyager story

Comments

  • Zee

    Your article is wrong. CIBC is already supporting Android Pay. It’s TD and RBC that have yet to join the fold

    • George Jia

      Accuracy has not been their strong suit lately.

    • Brad Fortin

      “Lately”?

  • Ali Al Dallal

    Waiting for Scotiabank’s AMEX now that they supported AMEX.

  • gremlin0007

    meh, I cut my Amex after Costco stopped taking it.

  • PΞTΞЯ™

    1 down… now i just need RBC (which could be a very long time)..

  • Omar

    Does Android Pay differ at all from using TDs app? Aside from not being able to unlock it via fingerprint? I’ve never had an issue with using the TD app to pay for things, it’s never failed to work so far.

    • Chris G

      If the TD app is fine for you, stay with it. For me android pay is easy to use and more functional with the reward cards now all on one app and my wallet is much lighter now

    • selonmoi

      Some significant differences:

      1. Android Pay is stable. The TD app has been crashing on boot for me for months.
      2. The TD app disables mobile payment when USB debugging is turned on (for some reason that I cannot fathom). Android Pay does not.
      3. The TD app must be launched manually and then unlocked with passcode, making it far less convenient than waving a credit card. With Android Pay, you just turn on your screen and tap.
      4. The TD app only supports TD cards. I have all three of my credit cards (form three different institutions), a debit card, and all six of my most-used loyalty programme cards in Android Pay.

      I used to be a TD customer, but I switched to BMO for Android pay support. In my opinion, it was worth it.

    • Omar

      Appreciate the reply.

      1. I’m fortunate enough to not have had that issue. The app works flawlessly for me so far.

      2. I didn’t even notice that. Just turned on USB debugging and saw that message. I can see how that would be annoying but I only turn on USB debugging when my phone is plugged into my laptop. The only issue I had with something like that was SafetyNet verification if you root/unlock your bootloader, which Magisk fixed for me (same issue with Android Pay).

      3. I thought Android Pay worked the same way. It is annoying to have to open the app/widget and put in your password every time you want to use it, I agree with that. One reason I wish they would allow us to use our fingerprint to unlock the app.

      4. It only supports TD *credit cards, not even their own debit cards.

      Well I can definitely see how Android Pay is more efficient and a lot more flexible than the TD App. If I had accounts with multiple banks I’d probably switch like you did but I can deal with those inconveniences and just hope they update their app to improve it, especially with Android Pay now in Canada. Competition is supposed to be a good thing, right?

    • selonmoi

      No problem, happy to help.

      You can hope, but I think it would take a miracle for a bank to write good software.

      Personally, I’d advocate flexing your consumer muscle. You’ll get a better payment service right now, and you’ll make it more likely that TD will eventually give up and adopt Android Pay. I find it especially galling to see the huge, expensive billboards in downtown Toronto advertising Apple Pay at TD, while they stick their Android-using customers with an inferior solution so that they can try to squeeze out a few more pennies.

    • thereasoner

      You don’t have to use your passcode, in the settings it can be turned off.
      Just
      – unlock your device with your finger print
      – tap the TD Mobile Payment widget for a 30 second timer to make your payment.

    • Omar

      Yeah, used to do that with my OnePlus One but having no security on the app itself bothered me too much to leave it like that lol… Could try it again on my 3T, the phone itself is pretty secure now.

      Now that I think about it, Android Pay has even less security if all it takes is turning on the screen to use.

    • thereasoner

      I’m fine with it so long as I need my FP to unlock. It would seem redundant to use my FP a second time in the app but I can understand the desire for that extra layer of security.

    • thereasoner

      Actually #3 is wrong. You can use the widget on your home screen and in the TD Mobile Payment settings you can turn off the pin/ passcode requirement.

      So, you just
      – unlock your device with your finger print
      – tap the TD Mobile Payment widget for a 30 second timer to make your payment.

      Other than tapping on the widget before you pay it’s just as fast and secure.

    • selonmoi

      Thanks for the correction. I didn’t realize that you could disable the PIN requirement (maybe they added that option after I gave up on it?). Still…

      Android Pay:
      1. Turn on screen (no unlock required)
      2. Tap

      TD:
      1. Unlock phone
      2. [If not on home screen] Press home
      3. Press widget to launch app
      4. Tap

      It’s still a huge difference. In my books, if I have to do anything on the screen, forget it — I’ll just use my card. I’ve been that guy, helplessly stabbing at my phone as the wrong thing happens, acutely aware of the impatience in the lineup behind me.

    • thereasoner

      Not really, the only difference/additional step on my phone is tap the widget after unlocking because you’re obviously already on the home screen where the widget is located. Even the one extra step can be done simultaneously while reaching for the payment terminal making for no extra time either so it’s about as minor of a difference there is.

      You are correct about the other advantages to Apple/Android/Samsung Pay in so far as the ability to store many different banking/credit/reward cards. That and of course Samsung Pay with MST included can work on over 60 million payment terminals vs 9 million new terminals for all the other mobile payment options at last count.

    • It is odd that TD pay has so many steps. RBC wallet is slightly less steps. I have it set to a convenience key So I just press and tap. Similar to android pay but a lot less than TD wallet.

    • elevtechlift

      Android Pay is also accepted in-apps and on the web with the same cards added to the app compared to the TD app.

  • lebel

    Hopefully Tangerine will come soon…

  • rgl168

    Has anyone gotten it to work? I added my Amex to AP this morning and tried twice at two stores – neither times would work (it gave me two peeps and the terminal shows “tab not accepted”). I used AP with my TD Bank USA card during my trips to the US and it worked without issues – that’s on the same phone. RBC Mobile also works on my phone as well.

    • wtv1224

      Well, at my workplace most american express cards simply don’t work with tap and pay even when used with the card. People always have to insert the chip and their pin. Might be that those two stores didn’t accept it either

    • rgl168

      I subsequently removed the card from Android Pay, and added it back two days later. This time around, I was asked to submit a code that I received via email, which I did. (I was not asked this the first time I added the card, which was the morning I saw the article from Android Police.) After that, I received a second email from Amex telling me that my card is ready for use with Android Pay. Since then I have used Android Pay at various stores such as McD, Timmies, etc. with no problems.

  • Hssphaily

    Mine isn’t supported still. American Express through Scotiabank.

  • elevtechlift

    Great but AMEX isn’t very useful for me. The only launch bank partner left now is Tangerine. Next should also be more Canadian banks and credit unions such as Coast Capital Savings, CTBC, G&F, HSBC Canada, KEB Hana, Shinhan Bank, and Vancity.

  • Leo

    AMEX branded cards from Canadian banks (vs. directly from AMEX) are not yet supported.

  • Android pay would be awesome if it had a biometrics options like Apple Pay. For phones that have it, it should be unlock, thumb , pay. I would personally feel safer with that. I don’t like that my phone can be stolen and used almost immediately to by things.

    “just go into devices savings from a device and turn it off or remote wipe it” Wishful thinking Google but not everyone is that fast.

  • Pingback: managed cloud()