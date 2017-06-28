Celebrate Canada Day with Facebook and Instagram creative tools

News
Canada Day takes place this Saturday, July 1st, and to celebrate, Facebook and Instagram will be offering a suite of Canada-themed creative tools.

Running from June 30th to July 3rd, a number of Canadian stickers and frames will be available on the two social media platforms. These features include a beaver face masks, Canadian flags and a custom geo-sticker for Instagram designed by Canadian artist Jenn Kitagawa

Below is an example of one of the Canada themes you’ll be able to use:

 

In related news, Facebook recently announced that it has reached two billion monthly users.

