Shaw is celebrating Canada 150 with free Shaw Go WiFi Access until July 3rd

In celebration of Canada Day, Shaw Communications announced it’s providing free access to its Shaw Go WiFi network at more than 80,000 hotspots across Western Canada. Until July 3rd, those interested will be able to use Shaw Go WiFi at no charge.
“This Canada Day long weekend, people want to share in the festivities with their family and friends,” said Chethan Lakshman, vice president of external affairs at Shaw Communications in a press release. “Whether you’re posting pictures, looking up a place to go or getting directions, Shaw Go WiFi will help keep people connected while saving on cellular data usage.”
Users can access the Shaw Go WiFi guest network by choosing ‘ShawGuest’ from the list of available networks with WiFi-enabled devices. Those interested can access a list of Shaw Go WiFi hotspots or download a Shaw Go WiFi Finder application at the Play store and the App store.
This free internet service is part of Shaw’s celebration for Canada 150. The communications company is also granting 150 wishes supporting people and organizations who improve the lives of children and youth in communities across Western Canada.
Source: Shaw
